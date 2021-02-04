Log in
DUROC AB (PUBL)

DUROC AB (PUBL)

(DURC B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 02/04 11:29:57 am
31.4 SEK   +3.29%
DUROC : PORTFOLIO COMPANY DRAKE EXTRUSION ACQUIRES MICHAEL S BECKER INC

02/04/2021 | 03:39pm EST
PRESS RELEASE FROM DUROC

DUROC'S PORTFOLIO COMPANY DRAKE EXTRUSION ACQUIRES MICHAEL S BECKER INC

4 February 2021

Duroc's portfolio company Drake Extrusion Inc, North America's leading manufacturer of colored filament yarn and staple fiber, has acquired 100% of the shares in the false twist textured yarn manufacturer Michael S Becker Inc. The company has annual sales of approximately $4 million.

Michael S Becker Inc was founded in 1977 and is a supplier of false twist textured yarns. The company is based in Burlington, North Carolina, approximately 90 km from Drake Extrusion's facility in Martinsville, Virginia. Michael S Becker Inc has annual sales of approximately $4 million. Their customers are principally in the US and are active in the Residential Upholstery, Hosiery, and Industrial Gloves. The company will be a subsidiary of Drake Extrusion Inc. The purchase price for the company is $1.1 million.

"The acquisition of Michael S Becker will complement our existing air jet textured product offering, that is the core of our recent expansion plans" says John Parkinson, CEO of Drake Extrusion Inc.

For further information

John Häger, CEO Duroc, +46 702 48 72 99

Duroc AB (publ)

Box 5277, SE-102 46 Stockholm, Sweden Street address: Linnégatan 18

Corporate ID number: 556446-4286

The Duroc Group manages and develops industrial and trading companies. With deep knowledge of technology and market, the Group's companies strive to achieve a leading position in their respective industries. As owner Duroc contributes actively to the development. Duroc is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm (symbol: DURC). www.duroc.se

Disclaimer

Duroc AB published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 20:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 158 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2020 117 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net Debt 2020 257 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 225 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart DUROC AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Duroc AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUROC AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Olof Häger Chief Executive Officer
Peter Jan Patrick Gyllenhammar Chairman
Nina Grönberg Chief Financial Officer
Carl Anders Östring Independent Director
Anna Carina Heilborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUROC AB (PUBL)3.75%141
ATLAS COPCO AB13.06%65 981
FANUC CORPORATION7.67%51 535
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-0.44%34 933
SANDVIK AB6.21%31 864
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.36%27 935
