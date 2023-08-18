The Duroc Group has shown a clear heterogeneous structure during the last few years. Our mostly Swedish based industrial trade and mechanical engineering entities are growing fast, with good profitability, strong free cash flows, as well as a limited amount of capital tied up. Large values have been created in the development of these entities during the last few years which have generated a total EBIT of MSEK 88 with a ROCE of about 50 percent during 2022/2023.

EBIT amounted to MSEK -238,1 (64,9). Then negative result was a consequence of one-offs which mainly includes the non cash flow affective write down of now completely terminated Griffine in the amount of MSEK -179,3. The adjusted EBIT amounted to MSEK 4,6 (90,1). The decrease from last year was mainly due to the polymer-based units, situated in Europe and the US, was suffering from a difficult market conditions and economic environment. displaying a weak ROCE.

The overall earnings of the Duroc Group is therefore being dragged down by the capital intense polymer-based entities, which obscures the considerable value creation that the successes in the other portfolio companies entail.

Fourth quarter April - June 2023

Demand from the metalworking industry in the Nordic and Baltics was good. This contributed to a well performing DMT Group. The demand for mechanical maintenance and industrial motors was strong, which resulted in a good quarter for Rail and the subsidiaries in Smaller Company Portfolio.

The polymer-based portfolio companies, with a focus on fibers and coated textiles experienced a challenging quarter. As a whole, the industry was characterized by inventory adjustments, unstable prices and great uncertainty for the future. Most actors are reported to have suffered from these factors. The polymer- related subsidiaries in Duroc, i.e. IFG, Drake Extrusion, Cresco and Plastibert also noted great order intake fluctuations, which resulted in an underperforming earnings development.

Griffine, underwent a reconstruction process where a third party took over the operation through an assets and liabilities transfer. As a result, a major source of losses with large investment needs has been separated from the group. No further financial effects on the group beyond those reported previously are expected to arise.

Financial year July 2022 - June 2023

The financial year developed far below expectations. Net sales decreased by 6 percent to MSEK 3,493.1 (3,720.5). Adjusted EBIT totaled MSEK 4.6 (90.1). The factors underlying the Group's earnings trend include the totally unsadisfying performance of the above-mentioned Griffine, as well as the market conditions that have affected the fiber industry negatively