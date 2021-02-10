Duroc : Financial Report 2Q 2020/21 02/10/2021 | 05:39pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields STRONG DUROC INVESTS FOR LONGTERM VALUE GROWTH During the second quarter Covid 19 caused disruptions in some units Second quarter, October-December 2020 •Net sales totaled MSEK 735.3 (853.0), a reduction of 14 percent.

•Adjusted EBITDA* decreased by 19 percent to total MSEK 37.9 (47.0), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA* -margin of 5.2 percent (5.5).

•EBIT totaled MSEK 13.0 (15.8).

•Cash flow from operating activities totaled MSEK 5.4 (4.6).

•Profit after tax was MSEK 6.3 (8.9).

•Earnings per share totaled SEK 0.16 (0.23).

•Covid 19 has continued to impact production and sales in parts of the Group. Though by the end of the quarter the situation has stabilized. First six months July-December 2020 •Net sales totaled MSEK 1,439.0 (1,719.2), a reduction of 16 percent.

•Adjusted EBITDA* decreased by 15 percent to total MSEK 85.8 (100.9), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA* -margin of 6.0 percent (5.9).

•EBIT totaled MSEK 33.0 (43.6 excluding MSEK 66.9 regarding resolution of negative goodwill).

•Cash flow from operating activities totaled MSEK 59.8 (118.1).

•Profit after tax was MSEK 17.5 (25.5 excluding MSEK 66.9 from resolution of negative goodwill).

•Earnings per share totaled SEK 0.45 (2.37).

•As of December 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled MSEK 120.1 (192.9) and net debt excluding leasing liabilities from IFRS 16 MSEK 97.3 (249.5). Unutilized credit facilities totaled MSEK 275. 2020/ 2021 2019/ 2020 2020/ 2021 2019/ 2020 2020/ 2021 2019/ 2020 Group (MSEK) Q2 Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 R12 DEC JUL-JUN Net sales 735.3 853.0 1,439.0 1,719.2 2,878.0 3,158.2 EBITDA 37.9 42.2 83.3 161.5 190.9 269.1 Adjusted EBITDA* 37.9 47.0 85.8 100.9 197.6 212.7 Adjusted EBITDA*-margin, % 5.2 5.5 6.0 5.9 6.9 6.7 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 13.0 15.8 33.0 110.5 84.4 161.8 Adjusted EBIT* 13.0 20.6 35.5 49.9 96.5 110.9 Profit/loss after tax 6.3 8.9 17.5 92.4 41.6 116.5 Profit per chare, before and after dilution, SEK 0.16 0.23 0.45 2.37 1.07 2.99 Cashflow from operating activities 5.4 4.6 59.8 118.1 264.0 322.3 Net debt excl. lease liability from IFRS 16 97.3 249.5 97.3 249.5 97.3 117.8 Net debt incl. lease liability from IFRS 16 230.0 388.0 230.0 388.0 230.0 257.0 Net debt/ Equity ratio, % 25 37 25 37 25 27 *Adjusted for items affecting comparability. A reconciliation of amounts can be found on page 17 Duroc acquires, develops and manages companies with a focus on trade and industry. Using their profound knowledge of technology and markets, the Group's companies aim to achieve leading positions in their respective industries. As the owner, Duroc actively contributes to their development. Duroc is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (short name: DURC).www.duroc.se CEO'S COMMENT Duroc is a finance company that seeks to create maximum value growth for shareholders by acquiring companies and operations at prices appraised as attractive, to develop and refine them on the basis of a long-term perspective. Our businesses are not dependent on parent companies or other associated companies for their day-to-day operations. The concept is systematic investment in product and business development leading to a portfolio of competitive, sustainable companies with good returns on capital employed and long-term value growth for its owners. The parent company has a central resource that pro-actively contributes to value creation in existing companies and actively works with potential acquisitions. We have a broad investment horizon, and our most important consideration is the potential of any business opportunity. Because we add external competence to the boards where necessary, we are not limited to specific industries. At Duroc, we work hard to ensure that our portfolio companies all show good cash flows and stable real values in their balance sheets. Duroc's portfolio now includes a number of well-performing companies that have improved substantially in recent years through adaptations and significant investment programs. This report clearly shows that in some cases these units generate exceptionally high returns on capital employed. This category, which includes Cresco, Duroc Rail, DMT Group, Drake Extrusion and DLC, accounts for more than 40% of total sales in our portfolio companies. IFG and the Cotting Group have entered a phase in which earnings will be raised by means of sound, pragmatic change programs. Under this established strategy, IFG now reports a clear shift in the product mix toward more profitable technical products, while considering opportunities for consolidating and streamlining production capacity. Following a program of heavy investments in recent years, we fully expect the new, more eco-friendly fiber materials to enjoy a commercial breakthrough during the current financial year. Interest shown by customers in e.g. the food industry has intensified, which may lead to significant opportunities if expectations are met. Cotting Group has a sound product development plan and recently strengthened its sales organization in France, Italy and Germany. The aim is to broaden the customer base and acquire new market share, especially in fashion products and the automotive industry. Because significant sums were invested during the last financial year into increasing production capacity and new R&D equipment, conditions for profitable growth are good. Second quarter, October-December 2020 Employment in industry is generally good. Demand has recovered in most, but not all segments. In the shadow of Covid-19 and its effects on the world at large, shortages of raw materials, staffing disruptions, increased transportation costs and fewer opportunities for our subsidiaries to visit customers have limited our ability to grow and have had a negative short-term effect on the Group's earnings in general. Duroc's sales totaled MSEK 735 (853) and operating profit MSEK 13 (20). While the DMT Group noted a decrease in invoicing, it had a record high order book at the end of the quarter. Cresco and Rail also forged ahead during the quarter and have full order books. Net sales at Drake Extrusion declined somewhat, but sales of the more profitable yarn products increased dramatically. Michael Becker Inc, which processes yarns, was acquired in February. The company is located in Burlington, North Carolina and has annual sales of MUSD 4. The acquisition means that Drake, which continues to invest significant amounts in capacity increases, is able to expand and supplement its product range and thus take on a greater share of the market, which is enjoying rapid growth. First six months July-December 2020 In all, net sales fell to MSEK 1,439 (1,719). Adjusted operating profit decreased to MSEK 36 (50). Cash flow for the period was strong, and net debt, excluding leasing under IFRS 16, decreased to MSEK 97 (249). The increase in demand noted at the end of the first quarter weakened somewhat when we entered the second quarter. We saw varied increase in demand around the Group depending on the industry and geographical location. Future prospects The next six-month period remains uncertain and difficult to assess. Duroc will continue to make aggressive, long-term investments as well as structural measures that promote profitability in the companies. When we're not stepping on the gas, we'll be hitting the brakes depending on the prevailing circumstances and possibilities. Asset acquisition such as Becker, above, are examples of how we constantly invest in additions to our existing companies through bolt-ons. In adding to existing structures, we create synergies through the better use of resources. We continue investing in our companies even in harsh times. During the third quarter, we will be adding external expertise to the boards of most of our subsidiaries. The aim is to add specific know-how to accelerate change and introduce initiatives that advance the companies in their development, and thus their value-creation. Duroc has come through this difficult period well and is in good financial shape. During the spring of 2021, we will intensify our acquisition ambitions in both existing and new business areas. An unutilized credit facility, low property mortgages and an otherwise strong financial position have resulted in a good ability to finance potential new additions to the investment portfolio. John Häger CEO DEVELOPMENT DUROC PORTFOLIO COMPANIES Duroc portfolio companies consist of International Fibres Group (IFG), Drake Extrusion, Cresco, Cotting Group, Duroc Machine Tool Group (DMT Group), Duroc Rail and the Smaller Company Portfolio, comprises Universal Power Nordic (UPN), Herber and Duroc Laser Coating (DLC). Set forth below are each portfolio company's share of net sales and EBIT for the past 12-month period, January 2020-December 2020. Read more about developments in each company on pages 4-7 and in Duroc's segment report on page 16. SHARE OF NET SALES (R12) EBIT PER PORTFOLIO COMPANY (R12) Second quarter, October-December 2020 Net sales decreased by 14 percent to MSEK 735.3 (853.0). Organic growth stood at -9 percent. Some of the group's companies were also impacted by the effects of Covid 19 in the second quarter of the financial year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled MSEK 37.9 (47.0). Increased EBITDA margins at IFG, Cresco, DMT Group and Duroc Rail were reduced by the contractions in the other companies, and the adjusted EBITDA margin for the group declined somewhat to 5.2 percent (5.5). Operating profit (EBIT) totaled MSEK 13.0 (15.8). Adjusted EBIT totaled MSEK 13.0 (20.6) as a result of reduced sales. First six months, July-December 2020 Net sales totaled MSEK 1,439.0 (1,719.2), a reduction of 16 percent. Organic growth stood at -13 percent. In addition to Covid 19, lower raw materials prices in IFG also contributed to the lower sales (read more about how raw materials prices affect IFG's sales on page 4). Adjusted EBITDA totaled MSEK 85.8 (100.9), but with a maintained adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.0 percent (5.9). Pronounced improvements in EBITDA at IFG, Drake, Cresco and Duroc Rail in line with the company's development plans. Operating profit (EBIT) totaled MSEK 33.0 (43.6 excluding MSEK 66.9 regarding resolution of negative goodwill from the acquisition of Cotting Group). Adjusted EBIT totaled MSEK 35.5 (49.9). GROUP NET SALES DEVELOPMENTS GROUP OPERATING PROFIT/LOSS DEVELOPMENTS (EBIT) Operating profit for Q1 and Q2 2019/2020 includes MSEK 65.7 and MSEK 1.2 respectively for negative goodwill from business acquisitions •Volumes increased by 12 percent despite the effects of Covid 19 on production and the market continuing into the second quarter.

•Organic growth stood at 1 percent. The reason growth was not greater is related to raw materials prices*, which fell by more than 10 percent in relation to the previous year.

•Increased volumes together with a shift in the product mix toward technical contributed to a considerable improvement in EBITDA. The technical area includes a more advanced and specialized fiber with higher margins.

•Capital employed is affected by lower raw materials prices as both accounts receivable and inventory values are reduced. The company also worked on reducing its capital tied up, which has yielded results. * During the past year, raw material prices at IFG have fallen. Price mechanisms and customer agreements means sales fall in line with the lower prices. Because raw material prices affect both the sales price and raw material costs, gross profit remains unchanged, but with a certain lag. International Fibres Group (IFG)is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of polypropylene-based staple fibers, an input product with reinforcing, insulating, separating or draining properties. The fiber is used in the production of e.g. flooring, rugs, furniture, filters, foodstuff packaging, car interiors and nonwoven fabrics, which means a diversified customer portfolio. IFG has production facilities in Belgium, the United Kingdom and Austria. Share of group sales (R12) Amounts in MSEKNet Sales Growth, Net Sales % Organic growth % EBITDA EBITDA margin % Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA-margin, % EBIT EBIT margin % Net Debt/ Net Cash (-) of which from leasing IFRS 16 Capital employed ROCE % Adjusted ROCE % 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 2020/ 2021 R12 DEC 239.8 -4.4 0.9 9.7 4.0 9.7 4.0 2.3 1.0 23.4 68.4 345.0 0.6 3.2 495.1 -13.7 -10.2 22.2 4.5 24.7 5.0 7.3 1.5 23.4 68.4 345.0 0.6 3.2 988.7 -21.7 -20.9 37.0 3.7 42.0 4.3 2.2 0.2 23.4 68.4 345.0 0.6 3.2 •Volumes were on a par with the previous year. Filament yarn increased by 33 percent while staple fiber declined. Fall in sales due to changed product mix. The proportion of filament yarn with a lower degree of processing has increased.

•The increased volumes in the profitable yarn business are in line with the company's development plan. However, temporarily high raw materials prices resulted in a reduced EBITDA in the second quarter.

•Weakened USD has compared to last year negatively affected EBIT with MSEK 0.8 in the second quarter and MSEK 1.7 in the first six months.

•The pandemic has entailed delay in planned increased pro-duction capacity. Customer demand remain strong, volumes are expected to increase as the machines enter operation.

•In February 2021, Becker Inc. was acquired for MUSD 1.1. Becker has annual sales of 4 MUSD and the acquisition means that Drake can expand and supplement its product range and thus take on a greater share of the market for yarns, which is enjoying rapid growth. Drake Extrusionis North America's leading producer of polypropylene-based colored filament yarn and staple fiber. Filament yarn is used mostly by customers who produce fabrics for the furniture industry. Staple fiber is used for production in a variety of areas including flooring, rugs, furniture, technical filters, car interiors and nonwoven fabrics. The business is located in Virginia, USA. Share of group sales (R12) Amounts in MSEKNet Sales Growth, Net Sales % Organic growth % EBITDA EBITDA margin % EBIT EBIT margin % Net Debt/ Net Cash (-) of which from leasing IFRS 16 Capital employed ROCE % 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 2020/ 2021 R12 DEC 138.6 -13.4 -3.4 12.4 8.9 6.0 4.3 -7.4 11.9 228.1 16.7 282.6 -11.6 -3.0 30.6 10.8 17.7 6.3 -7.4 11.9 228.1 16.7 506.5 -21.2 -18.7 65.5 12.9 40.1 7.9 -7.4 11.9 228.1 16.7 Crescodevelops, produces and sells textile-based solutions for the professional cultivation of crops and is one of the leading players on the global market. The products contribute to favorable environments in greenhouses, mushroom farms and composting installations. The most important product is a climate screen for greenhouses that controls the cultivation climate, contributing to a more efficient process with lower energy consumption. Cresco's production facility is in Belgium. Share of group sales (R12) •The order intake at Cresco continued to be good during the quarter. Order levels at the end of the period remained high and totaled MEUR 8.3, an increase of 45 percent in relation to the previous year.

•EBITDA and the EBITDA margin have increased compared to previous year. However the second quarter has been at a lower level compared to the first quarter of the year.

•Covid 19 has only had a marginal impact on Cresco's business.

•A number of activities aimed at expansion are underway at Cresco, which continues to bolster its sales strength and increase its geographical footprint through representation in several markets. A subsidiary was established in the USA during the first quarter.

•Efforts to find potential supplementary acquisitions were also intensified. Amounts in MSEKNet Sales Growth, Net Sales % Organic growth % EBITDA EBITDA margin % EBIT EBIT margin % Net Debt/ Net Cash (-) of which from leasing IFRS 16 Capital employed ROCE % 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 2020/ 2021 R12 DEC 68.1 16.0 20.3 4.7 6.8 3.5 5.1 39.5 4.6 170.4 16.2 136.0 6.7 10.2 15.1 11.1 12.7 9.3 39.5 4.6 170.4 16.2 267.0 -4.9 -4.0 33.6 12.6 28.8 10.8 39.5 4.6 170.4 16.2 Duroc Machine Tool Group (DMT Group)is one of the biggest suppliers of machine tools, tools, machine service and support to mechanical engineering companies in the Nordics and Baltics. Its customers can be found in e.g. forestry, the automotive industry, construction machinery and power generation. Its most important products are processing machines from Doosan, one of the market's world leading brands. The DMT group represents more than 60 internationally renowned brands and is alone in its activity in seven markets: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Share of group sales (R12) •Strong order intake during the quarter, MSEK 103.9. At the end of the period, the order book stood at MSEK 119.5, an increase of 44 percent relative to the same period during the previous year.

•The industrial sector has demonstrated a rapid recovery from the dismal situation prevailing in the spring and early summer of 2020, and market prospects for the immediate future are good.

•Lower net sales during the quarter were attributable to a lower order intake during the fourth quarter of 2019/2020 as a result of Covid 19.

•EBITDA fell as a result of the lower sales.

•Lower variable costs resulting from good cost control and the effect from less travel and canceled physical marketing activities led to an improved EBITDA margin. Amounts in MSEKNet Sales Growth, Net Sales % Organic growth % EBITDA EBITDA margin % EBIT EBIT margin % Net Debt/ Net Cash (-) of which from leasing IFRS 16 Capital employed ROCE % 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 2020/ 2021 R12 DEC 75.9 -27.5 -25.3 5.2 6.9 4.0 5.3 -16.8 5.2 31.4 62.0 148.0 -28.8 -26.7 10.6 7.2 8.3 5.6 -16.8 5.2 31.4 62.0 321.7 -27.9 -27.2 27.3 8.5 22.3 6.9 -16.8 5.2 31.4 62.0 •Reduced net sales during the quarter. Demand in a number of customer segments such as furniture and fashion continue to be impacted by the effects of Covid 19. Demand in the automotive sector has largely recovered during the quarter, and production has been ramped up to three shifts again in the French operation.

•There were no disruptions due to Covid 19 in the Belgian operation, where volumes continue to be high and profitability strengthened during the quarter.

•Increased costs for temporary personnel during the switch from 2 to 3 shifts were charged to the income statement.

•The lower sales volumes and temporarily higher costs led to a significant decline in adjusted EBITDA.

•During the quarter, Cotting Group carried out a number of organizational changes and added personnel in order to increase sales, e.g. through a presence in more geographical markets. Cotting Grouphas been established in the international coated textiles market for more than 60 years. Its products consist of PVC and PU coated fabrics that are used in a variety of areas, including the fashion industry, protective clothing, hospital beds, car interiors, dental chairs, furniture and wall coverings. Cotting has production facilities in France and Belgium. Share of group sales (R12) Amounts in MSEKNet Sales Growth, Net Sales % Organic growth % EBITDA EBITDA margin % Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA-margin, % EBIT EBIT margin % Net Debt/ Net Cash (-) of which from leasing IFRS 16 Capital employed ROCE % Adjusted ROCE % 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 2020/ 2021 R12 DEC 154.4 -17.3 -14.3 7.7 5.0 7.7 5.0 3.4 2.2 25.0 6.1 298.6 -1.0 -0.5 272.4 -16.8 -14.1 6.2 2.3 6.2 2.3 -2.3 -0.9 25.0 6.1 298.6 -1.0 -0.5 526.3 - - 14.2 2.7 15.6 3.0 -3.0 -0.6 25.0 6.1 298.6 -1.0 -0.5 Duroc Raildelivers complete, efficient, high-quality maintenance for railroad wheels for locomotives, railroad passenger cars and freight cars. From Luleå, Duroc Rail mostly meets northern Sweden's railroad wheel maintenance needs. Share of group sales (R12) •Duroc Rail, which entered its busy season during the quarter, had strong net sales on a par with the previous year, driven by high volumes.

•EBITDA improved as the comparative quarter included a non-recurring reserve cost that was restored during the subsequent quarter. The underlying EBITDA was on a par with the previous year.

•A new contract for the maintenance of railroad passenger cars was concluded during the quarter. The contract involves annual sales of around MSEK 10 and an expansion of operations, which previously focus solely on freight traffic. Amounts in MSEKNet Sales Growth, Net Sales % Organic growth % EBITDA EBITDA margin % EBIT EBIT margin % Net Debt/ Net Cash (-) of which from leasing IFRS 16 Capital employed ROCE % 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 2020/ 2021 R12 DEC 27.3 -2.0 -2.0 4.7 17.1 2.7 10.0 26.0 14.2 43.1 51.4 49.5 -7.3 -7.3 8.8 17.9 5.1 10.3 26.0 14.2 43.1 51.4 123.5 3.4 3.4 31.1 25.2 23.4 19.0 26.0 14.2 43.1 51.4 •UPN and Herber continued to be severely impacted by a challenging market situation as a result of Covid 19, leading to lower net sales and low EBITDA.

•UPN has suffered delivery delays from suppliers and low demand for motors, especially on the Norwegian market.

•Travel restrictions resulting from Covid 19 have meant a lower physical market presence for Herber, and sales have fallen severely. An increased use of digital solutions and alternative sales channels has provided better future prospects.

•Duroc Laser Coating developed positively during the quarter and improved both net sales and EBITDA. Order intake also improved.

•Government support for temporary redundancy measures during the quarter totaled MSEK 0.6, and for the first six-month period, MSEK 1.5. Smaller Company Portfolio Universal Power Nordic (UPN)supplies diesel engines for industrial and marine applications in Sweden and Norway, along with associated spare parts, service and repairs. The company represents well-known brands such as Perkins, Kubota, Kohler and Nanni. Herber Engineeringmanufactures advanced bending machines for cold tube forming and profiles. It has customers worldwide in e.g. the automotive, aviation, furniture and HVAC industries. Duroc Laser Coating (DLC)is Sweden's leading supplier of laser surface treatment. DLC offers renovation and new manufacture of industrial components. Share of group sales (R12) Amounts in MSEKNet Sales Growth, Net Sales % Organic growth % EBITDA EBITDA margin % EBIT EBIT margin % Net Debt/ Net Cash (-) of which from leasing IFRS 16 Capital employed ROCE % 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 2020/ 2021 R12 DEC 31.6 -51.2 -51.2 0.2 0.6 -2.0 -6.2 32.0 20.8 46.7 -11.8 55.7 -49.3 -49.3 0.5 0.8 -4.2 -7.5 32.0 20.8 46.7 -11.8 144.9 -25.3 -19.8 3.4 2.3 -6.8 -4.7 32.0 20.8 46.7 -11.8 FINANCIAL INFORMATION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND POSITION Net sales for the first six months totaled MSEK 1,439.0 (1,719.2). Operating profit totaled MSEK 33.0 (110.5) and profit after tax was MSEK 17.5 (92.4), where the previous year's figures include a positive effect from negative goodwill in the amount of MSEK 66.9 attributable to the acquisition of Cotting Group. Other comprehensive income totaled MSEK -44.5 (-1.7), primarily influenced by revaluation effects. At the end of the period, the Group's equity totaled MSEK 921.3 (1,037.6) and the equity/assets ratio was 49.1 percent (48.1). Were cash and cash equivalents and interest-bearing liabilities reported net, the Group's adjusted equity/assets ratio would be 52.5 percent (52.8). FINANCING As of December 31, Duroc AB has a bank loan in the amount of MSEK 102, which will be fully repaid as of March, 2024 under the amortization plan. There are also local property loans in Austria and Belgium and central open credit linked to a Group-wide cash pool. As of December 31, the Group had unutilized credit facilities totaling MSEK 275. Duroc's financing agreement includes two financial covenants, namely net debt in relation to EBITDA and equity ratio. Group Management and the Board regularly monitor forecasts relating to the limit values in the covenants. This ensures Duroc meets its obligations to creditors while minimizing liquidity and financing risks. As of December 31, 2020, the loan terms in the covenants were met by a good margin. The shares in the Group's holding companies, International Fibres Group AB, Duroc Machine Tool Holding AB and Duroc Produktion AB are pledged as security for utilized credit under the loan agreement. INVESTMENTS During the financial year, the Group made investments in tangible and intangible assets totaling MSEK 40.0 (46.5). CASH FLOW During the six-month period, consolidated cash flow from operating activities totaled MSEK 59.8 (118.1). Negative change in working capital from increased receivables. Cash flow from investing activities totaled MSEK -39.4 (-214.6), where the previous year's figures include the acquisition of Cotting Group in the amount of MSEK -168.3. Cash flow from financing activities totaled MSEK -34.6 (-62.9) Cash and cash equivalents The Group's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period totaled MSEK 120.1 (192.9). Interest-bearing liabilities totaled MSEK 350.1 (580.9) including leasing liabilities from IFRS 16 in the amount of MSEK 132.7 (138.5) and the Group's net debt totaled MSEK 230.0 (388.0). Duroc's mortgaging was reduced as a result of the introduction of the Group-wide cash pool during the last quarter of the previous financial year. PARENT COMPANY Duroc AB's primary functions are acquisitions, monitoring the development of Group companies, business development and financial reporting. Sales consist of internally invoiced services and totaled MSEK 2.6 (2.7) for the financial year. The loss after tax totaled MSEK -8.1 (24.5), where the previous year's figures include dividends from subsidiaries in the amount of MSEK 30.9. In addition to shares in subsidiaries the Parent Company's assets consist primarily of receivables from Group companies and bank deposits. Duroc AB's equity/assets ratio at the end of the period was 78.3 percent (84.3). The equity/assets ratio was affected by the centralized loan structure implemented during the second half of the 2019/2020 financial year, whereby external financing mainly takes place in the parent company. PERSONNEL The average number of employees in the Group during the six-month period totaled 1,112 (1,196). The average number of employees in the Parent Company was 6 (5) for the same period. SIGNIFICANT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTY FACTORS FOR THE PARENT COMPANY AND GROUP Duroc AB and the companies in the Duroc Group are through their operations subject to both financial and operative risks, which the companies themselves can affect to a greater or lesser degree. There are ongoing processes in the companies to identify existing risks and determine how they must be managed. A detailed description of risks and risk management in the parent company and subsidiaries was presented in Duroc's annual report for the financial year July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected production and sales in the Duroc Group companies since mid March 2020 and entailed negative effects on earnings since the last quarter of 2019/2020. The situation improved significantly during the second half of the fourth quarter with recovering sales volumes and a resumption of production. The situation improved further during the first half of the financial year, and a number of countries have begun vaccinating. However, there continues to be a risk that a more challenging business environment will continue to affect business negatively during the current financial year. A degree of uncertainty remains about the long-term financial consequences, and the overview of the future impact on Duroc is limited, even though the situation is stable for the time being. Duroc is well-equipped to meet any further challenges from Covid 19. The Group does not operate in segments that may suffer harm of a more structural, long-term nature such as in the aviation industry, tourism- and event sector. OTHER INFORMATION Brexit The United Kingdom left the EU on January 31, 2020, and as of January 1, 2021 the UK is no longer subject to the EU's regulatory framework, which among other things, means that freedom of movement has ceased to apply. Relations between the EU and the UK are now governed by a new agreement - the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement - which was signed on December 30, 2020. As its title suggests, it constitutes an extensive free-trade agreement. Consequently, Brexit does not involve any extra costs for Duroc's companies in the form of tariffs or other duties related to the import or export of goods. Those of Duroc's subsidiaries affected by Brexit long ago made adequate preparations; however, an increased administrative burden from more extensive documentation requirements may entail delivery delays. Around 20 percent of IFG's sales are exports from the UK to the EU or other parts of the world. Other companies have no operations in the UK and the quantity of goods purchased there is limited. Any delivery delays arising from Brexit are not expected to have any significant impact on Duroc's financial performance. IFG, Drake and Cresco have a British parent company. Based on the information Duroc has, Brexit will not entail extra costs in the form of tax on financial transactions taking place between group companies, such as e.g. dividends. THIS REPORT HAS NOT BEEN REVIEWED BY THE AUDITORS. Stockholm, February 5, 2021 John Häger CEO Duroc AB is obliged to publish this information under the Market Abuse Regulation EU/596/2014. The information was made available for publication at 08:30 February 5, 2021. DUROC INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020/2021 10 (19) CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 2019/ 2020 2019/ 2020 Amounts in MSEK Q1-Q2 JUL-JUN Net sales 1,719.2 3,158.2 Other operating income 74.4 119.3 Change in inventories -2.0 28.6 Raw materials and consumables -851.6 -1,546.1 Gods for resale -181.6 -331.2 Other external costs -244.9 -465.7 Personnel costs -350.4 -689.5 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of tangible and intangible assets -51.0 -107.3 Other operating costs -1.6 -4.5 Operating profit/ loss 110.5 161.8 Net financial items -7.3 -16.2 Profit before tax 103.2 145.6 Current tax -12.6 -14.1 Deferred tax 1.8 -15.0 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 92.4 116.5 Profit for the period attributable to: The Parent Company´s equity holders 92.4 116.5 Earnings per share Before and after dilution (sek) 2.37 2.99 Average number of shares before and after dilution 39,000,000 39,000,000 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 735.3 8.1 -0.7 -351.1 -61.4 -121.5 -170.0 -24.9 -0.8 853.0 4.2 7.1 -406.5 -96.8 -125.2 -192.9 -26.4 -0.7 1,439.0 12.8 -18.7 -674.1 -118.6 -233.2 -321.5 -50.2 -2.3 13.0 15.8 33.0 -2.7 10.3 -3.1 12.7 -5.6 27.4 -6.2 2.1 -3.6 -0.2 -13.7 3.7 6.3 6.3 0.16 39,000,000 17.5 17.5 0.45 39,000,000 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Amounts in MSEK PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD Total other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to the income statement Translation differences Hedge accounting (net) Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement Revaluation of strategic holdings Actuarial gains and losses(net) Total other comprehensive income TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD Total comprehensive inocome for the period attributable to: The Parent company´s equity holders non-controlling interests 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 2019/ 2020 JUL-JUN 6.3 8.9 17.5 92.4 116.5 -50.6 -0.4 -9.5 4.6 -28.9 -1.2 9.4 36.2 -57.6 -1.2 6.5 7.7 -2.3 -0.6 -1.2 0.2 -1.0 -14.3 2.9 -100.4 -55.9 15.5 -44.5 -1.7 -115.0 -49.6 -49.6 24.4 24.4 -27.1 -27.1 1.5 1.5 - - - DUROC INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020/2021 11 (19) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Amounts in MSEK 2020-12-31 2019-12-31 2020-06-30 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 93.3 95.5 94.6 Property plant and equipment 689.5 731.6 738.6 Financial assets 24.4 32.4 18.3 Deferred tax assets 69.7 77.8 73.0 Total non-current assets 876.8 937.2 924.6 Current assets Inventories 459.5 523.9 479.3 Trade receivables 353.1 435.1 355.3 Current tax receivables 12.5 15.7 14.7 Other receivables 35.8 31.6 24.7 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 18.3 22.8 20.7 Cash and cash equivalents 120.1 192.9 142.3 Total current assets 999.3 1,222.0 1,037.0 TOTAL ASSETS 1,876.1 2,159.2 1,961.6 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 39.0 39.0 39.0 Other capital provided 260.5 260.5 260.5 Reserves 59.9 115.6 118.8 Retained earnings including profit for the year 561.9 622.6 530.2 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 921.3 1,037.6 948.4 Total equity 921.3 1,037.6 948.4 Long-term liabilities Provision for pensions 159.7 72.6 171.6 Other provisions 11.8 36.6 14.5 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities 132.9 72.1 163.0 Non-Current liabilities - right of use assets 107.0 110.3 112.7 Other non-current liabilities 3.5 0.0 3.6 Deferred tax liabilities 37.7 39.1 45.5 Total non-current liabilities 452.7 330.7 511.0 Current liabilities Current interest-bearing liabilities 84.5 370.3 97.2 Current interest bearing liabilities - right of use assets 25.6 28.2 26.5 Advance payments from customers 37.1 27.7 16.4 Trade payables 189.3 207.5 179.4 Current tax liabilities 19.7 13.5 14.2 Other liabilities 52.1 48.7 57.4 Accrued expenses and prepaid income 94.0 95.1 111.0 Total current liabilities 502.2 791.0 502.2 Total liabilities 954.8 1,121.6 1,013.2 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,876.1 2,159.2 1,961.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED EQUITY Translation differences Revaluation of strategic holdings Actuarial gains and losses (net) Hedge accounting (net) Amounts in MSEK Opening balance Adjustment opening balance due to IFRS 16 Profit for the period Closing balance CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Changes in current receivables 8.2 CASHFLOW FROM CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL Changes in inventories -11.8 Changes in current liabilities -20.9 Cash flow from operating activities INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Purchase and sales of intangible assets Purchase and sales of tangible assets Cash flow from acquisitions Cash flow from financial assetsCash flow from investment activities FINANCING ACTIVITIES New loans Amortization of loans Changes in short term operating financingCash flow from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Transaltion difference in cash and cash equivalentsCash and cash equivalents at end of period Cash flow for the period PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT 13 (19) 2020/ 2021 2019/ 2020 2020/ 2021 2019/ 2020 2019/ 2020 Amounts in MSEK Q2 Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 JUL-JUN Net sales 1.3 1.3 2.6 2.7 5.6 Other external costs -2.7 -1.6 -5.1 -2.7 -7.1 Personnel costs -3.2 -3.5 -6.1 -6.1 -12.3 Depreciation and amortisation -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.5 Operating result -4.7 -3.9 -8.8 -6.4 -14.3 Result from shares in group companies - 30.9 - 30.9 58.7 Financial income 0.9 1.4 1.6 1.9 1.9 Financial expense -1.8 -2.2 -3.0 -3.9 -6.2 Net finance items -0.9 30.1 -1.4 28.9 54.5 Group contributions received/ rendered - - - - 22.1 Profit before tax -5.6 26.2 -10.2 22.6 62.2 Current tax 1.1 1.0 2.1 1.9 -7.0 PROFIT AFTER TAX -4.5 27.2 -8.1 24.5 55.3 PARENT COMPANY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2020/ 2021 2019/ 2020 2020/ 2021 2019/ 2020 2019/ 2020 Amounts in MSEK Q2 Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 JUL-JUN PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD -4.5 27.2 -8.1 24.5 55.3 Other comprehensive result Revaluation of strategical holdings -0.0 - -0.0 - -0.3 Total Other comprehensive income -0.0 - -0.0 - -0.3 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD -4.5 27.2 -8.1 24.5 55.0 DUROC INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020/2021 14 (19) PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET Amounts in MSEK 2020-12-31 2019-12-31 2020-06-30 ASSETS Non current assets Other intangible assets 0.7 1.1 0.9 Tangible fixed assets 0.0 0.0 0.0 Shares in group companies 1,117.5 1,067.5 1,104.7 Other equity 0.1 0.6 0.1 Receivables group companies 14.0 48.6 26.6 Deferred tax asset 17.3 24.1 15.2 Total non-current assets 1,149.6 1,141.9 1,147.4 Current assets Receivables group companies 77.6 14.4 99.8 Other recievables 1.2 2.3 0.9 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 1.2 0.2 1.7 Cash and cash equivalents 55.7 9.3 10.7 Total current assets 135.6 26.3 113.2 TOTAL ASSETS 1,285.2 1,168.2 1,260.6 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Restricted equity 40.1 40.1 40.1 Unrestricted equity 966.7 944.4 974.9 Total equity 1,006.8 984.5 1,015.0 Long term liabilities Liabilities to credit institution 81.7 - 94.3 Derivatives 0.5 - - Total long term liabilities 82.3 - 94.3 Current liabilities Liabilities to credit institutions 25.2 180.0 25.2 Trade payables 1.3 0.6 1.2 Payables group companies 166.1 0.3 120.0 Other liabilities 0.4 0.1 0.3 Accrued expenses and prepaid income 3.2 2.7 4.7 Total current liabilities 196.2 183.7 151.3 Total liabilities 278.5 183.7 245.7 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,285.2 1,168.2 1,260.6 NOTES NOTE 1. ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES Duroc's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and related interpretations (IFRIC) as adopted by the EU. This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and applicable provisions of the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. For the Parent Company, RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities is also applied. The Group's accounting policies are described in Note 2 in the 2019/2020 Annual Report. Except for the application of hedge accounting under IFRS 9 as described below, the accounting and valuation principles remain unchanged in relation to the annual report for the financial year July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020. Hedge accounting As of July 1, 2020 the Group applies hedge accounting under IFRS 9 in respect of hedging for net investments in foreign operations. A smaller part of net investments in EUR are hedged via loans in that currency. Exchange rate differences in currency loans for the period after deductions for tax effects are reported, to the extent the hedges are effective, as translation differences in other comprehensive income. In this way, translation differences arising from foreign operations are partially neutralized. In addition, there are cash flow hedges reported as hedge accounting -net in other comprehensive income. Accounting in legal entities In accordance with RFR 2, Duroc has chosen not to apply IFRS 16 in the Parent Company. Duroc AB recognizes non-terminable leases as cost distributed linearly over the useful life of the asset. Alternative key financial indicators To facilitate comparison between the different periods and make it easier to monitor developments in the Duroc Group and its various companies, this report presents certain financial information known as alternative key financial indicators that are not defined in IFRS. These should be regarded as complements to the financial information. The alternative key financial indicators used are defined where presented, or alternatively, at the end of this report. Reconciliations are presented in Note 5. Rounding Unless otherwise specified, amounts are stated in millions of Swedish kronor (MSEK) to one decimal place. Rounding may occur in tables and statements, the effect of which can be totals that are not always the sum of the rounded component amounts. NOTE 2. HEDGING The Group hedges some of its net investments in foreign operations. As of December 31, 2020 the Group had exposures in EUR where a smaller part were hedged with help of loans in foreign currency. Hedge accounting has been applied as of July 1, 2020, which means that the effective part of the exchange rate changes is reported in the Group's statement of comprehensive income. For the comparative period, exchange rate changes for these loans are reported as financial income and expenses. At the beginning of the reporting period October 1 - December 31, 2020, the Group had a loan in the amount of MEUR 10.8 which at the end of the period totaled MEUR 10.2 for which hedges were applied. Related exchange rate changes of MSEK 5.2 before tax have thus been reported as translation differences in the statement of comprehensive income. Exchange rate changes for the period July 1 - December 31 total MSEK 4.5 before tax. NOTE 3. ACQUISITIONS No additional acquisitions were made during the six-month period. In February 2021, Becker Inc. was acquired for MUSD 1.1. Becker has annual sales of MUSD 4 and the acquisition means that Drake can expand and supplement its product range and thus take on a greater share of the market for yarns, which is enjoying rapid growth. The acquired net assets amounted to MUSD 0.9. NOTE 4. SEGMENT REPORTING The Group's operating segments correspond to Duroc's companies. The segments correspond to the classifications used by the Group's chief operating decision-maker, the Board and the CEO for evaluating financial performance and position, taking strategic decisions and distributing resources. Further information about these companies is available on pages 4-7 of this report. 2019/ 2020 2020/ 2021 2019/ 2020 Amounts in MSEK Q1-Q2 R12 DEC JUL-JUN Net sales IFG 573.9 988.7 1,067.5 Drake Extrusion 319.8 506.5 543.8 Cresco 127.5 267.0 258.5 Cotting Group 327.4 526.3 581.3 DMT Group 207.8 321.7 381.4 Duroc Rail 53.4 123.5 127.4 Small Company Portfolio 109.7 144.9 198.9 Holding companies/ group-wide functions 3.6 5.9 6.5 Eliminations -3.9 -6.5 -7.0 1,719.2 2,878.0 3,158.2 EBITDA IFG 11.5 37.0 26.3 Drake Extrusion 28.6 65.5 63.4 Cresco 10.6 33.6 29.1 Cotting Group 85.9 14.2 93.9 DMT Group 19.3 27.3 35.9 Duroc Rail 8.2 31.1 30.5 Small Company Portfolio 5.5 3.4 8.4 Holding companies/ group-wide functions -8.0 -21.2 -18.5 Total 161.5 190.9 269.1 Operating profit/ loss IFG -4.5 2.2 -9.6 Drake Extrusion 16.0 40.1 38.5 Cresco 8.4 28.8 24.4 Cotting Group 78.3 -3.0 77.6 DMT Group 16.7 22.3 30.8 Duroc Rail 4.5 23.4 22.8 Small Company Portfolio -0.1 -6.8 -2.7 Holding companies/ group-wide functions -8.7 -22.6 -20.0 Total 110.5 84.4 161.8 Net financial items -7.3 -14.5 -16.2 Profit before tax 103.2 69.9 145.6 Equity 2020-12-31 2019-12-31 2020-06-30 298.9 355.5 340.8 212.5 210.4 228.9 154.3 131.8 151.9 240.7 261.4 256.2 113.9 97.2 108.1 27.7 27.5 24.0 22.5 22.8 26.9 -149.3 -69.0 -188.4 921.3 1,037.6 948.4 Net debt 2020-12-31 2019-12-31 2020/ 2021 Q2 2020/ 2021 Q1-Q2 239.8 138.6 68.1 154.4 75.9 27.3 31.6 0.7 -0.8 250.7 160.0 58.7 186.6 104.7 27.8 64.7 0.8 -0.9 495.1 282.6 136.0 272.4 148.0 49.5 55.7 3.1 -3.4 735.3 9.7 12.4 4.7 7.7 5.2 4.7 0.2 -6.6 853.0 3.2 15.7 3.6 12.2 6.8 3.9 3.4 -6.6 1,439.0 22.2 30.6 15.1 6.2 10.6 8.8 0.5 -10.8 37.9 2.3 6.0 3.5 3.4 4.0 2.7 -2.0 -6.9 42.2 -4.8 9.4 2.4 7.7 5.6 1.9 0.6 -7.0 83.3 7.3 17.7 12.7 -2.3 8.3 5.1 -4.2 -11.4 13.0 15.8 33.0 -2.7 -3.1 -5.6 10.3 27.4 Amounts in MSEK 2020-06-30 IFG 23.4 Drake Extrusion -7.4 Cresco 39.5 Cotting Group 25.0 DMT Group -16.8 Duroc Rail 26.0 Small Company Portfolio 32.0 Holding companies 108.3 Total 230.0 388.0 Capital Employed 2020-12-31 2019-12-31 2020-06-30 257.0 NOTE 5. ALTERNATIVE KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS This section presents a reconciliation of alternative key financial indicators, i.e. financial information not defined in IFRS. Alternative key financial indicators are used routinely by Duroc's management to facilitate planning, comparisons between different periods, and to monitor developments in the operation. They are presented in Duroc's financial reports as an aid to Organic growth Amounts in MSEK Net sales Effect from change in exchange ratesOrganic growth Organic growth (percent) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT Amounts in MSEK Operating profit/ loss Depreciation, amortisation, write down of tangible and intangible non-current assets EBITDA Items affecting comparability Negative goodwill Restructuring costs Profit from sale of land Adjusted EBITDA Depreciation, amortisation, write down of tangible and intangible non-current assets Write down of tangible assets due to restructuringAdjusted EBIT Net debt Amounts in MSEK Long-term interest bearing liabilities Long-term interest bearing liabilities - right of use assets Short-term interest bearing liabilities Short-term interest bearing liabilities - right of use assets Derivatives Cash and cash equivalentsNet debt Capital employed Amounts in MSEK 2019/ 2020 investors and other stakeholders who analyze Duroc's financial information. Their definitions are presented at the end of this report. The alternative key financial indicators should be regarded as a complement to the financial information presented in compliance with IFRS. 2020/ 2021 Q2 Q1-Q2 2020-12-31 2019-12-31 2020-06-30 Equity 921.3 Net debt 230.0 Intangible assets from acquisitions -85.1 Pension liability 159.7 Strategic holdings -19.9 Deferred tax -31.9 1,037.6 948.4 388.0 257.0 -85.7 -85.4 72.6 171.6 -28.1 -14.0 -38.7 -27.5 Capital employed 1,174.0 2019/ 2020 Q1-Q2 2019/ 2020 R12 DEC 2019/ 2020 JUL-JUN 84.4 161.8 106.5 107.3 190.9 269.1 - -66.9 10.6 14.4 -3.9 -3.9 197.6 212.7 -106.5 -107.3 5.4 5.4 96.5 110.9 1,345.7 1,250.2 NOTE 6. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS There were no transfers between levels or valuation categories during the period. The fair value of the Group's other financial assets and liabilities is estimated to correspond to their book values. NOTE 7. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES During the first six-month period, Duroc bought and sold services totaling MSEK 1.5 and MSEK 0.1 respectively from, and to, companies in which Peter Gyllenhammar AB is the majority stock owner. DEFINITION OF KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS NOTE 8. EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD In February 2021, Becker Inc. was acquired for MUSD 1.1. Becker has annual sales of MUSD 4 and the acquisition means that Drake can expand and supplement its product range and thus take on a greater share of the market for yarns, which is enjoying rapid growth. The acquired net assets amounted to MUSD 0.9. Organic growth Net sales growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency translation effects Equity Total share capital, reserves and retained earnings including annual profit/loss EBITDA Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA adjusted for items affecting comparability EBIT Operating profit Adjusted EBIT EBIT adjusted for items affecting comparability Equity/assets ratio Equity divided by the balance sheet total Adjusted equity/assets ratio Equity divided by the adjusted balance sheet total where cash and cash equivalents and interest-bearing liabilities are reported on a net basis Items affecting comparability Items in the income statement which, unless highlighted, make it difficult to understand developments in the underlying business Earnings per share Earnings after tax divided by the average number of outstanding shares +Net debt/-Net cash & cash Interest-bearing liabilities less cash and bank balances equivalents Net debt/equity ratio Net debt/equity Capital employed Equity plus net debt, adjusted for deferred tax, acquisition-related intangible assets, pension provisions and strategic holdings. Return on capital employed Rolling 12-month EBIT divided by average capital employed per month Due to the switch to IFRS 16 as of July 1, 2019, the return on capital employed presented for the comparative period has been calculated at average capital employed for the latest six-month period, i.e. July- December 2019. Adjusted return on capital Adjusted rolling 12-month EBIT divided by average capital employed per month Due to the switch to IFRS 16 as of July 1, employed 2019, the adjusted return on capital employed presented for the comparative period has been calculated at average capital employed for the latest six-month period, i.e. July- December 2019. . DUROC AB Box 5277, SE-102 46 Stockholm. Street address: Linnégatan 18 Phone: +46 8 789 11 30. Corporate Identification Number: 556446-4286 Attachments Original document

