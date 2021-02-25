Dürr : Automation for health

- Teamtechnik part of the Dürr Group since February
- Growth market medical technology
- Numerous new customers acquired
- Highest demands on safety and quality
Bietigheim-Bissingen, February 25, 2021 - The world's population is growing and getting older. At the same time, many people still consume fast food, snacks and soft drinks - despite the trend towards a more conscious diet. All this is causing the worldwide demand for medical care products to increase: from disposable syringes to infusion sets and insulin pens. Every year, billions of such products are manufactured in compliance with high safety standards. This requires automated production plants that operate with absolute reliability. A leading supplier in this growth market is Teamtechnik, based in Freiberg near Stuttgart. The international automation specialist has been majority-owned by the Dürr Group since February 2021. Together, they want to expand in the MedTech business field.
Systems for the assembly and testing of medical technology products are Teamtechnik's second largest product area. In 2020, they accounted for just under one third of sales of around €140 million - and the tendency is rising. Over the past few years, the business has grown. Since 2019 alone, Teamtechnik has acquired ten new customers, including prestigious pharmaceutical and medical technology groups. 'That is a great success because the business is based on trust. Our customers manufacture essential products that are often used in hospitals. That is why system suppliers are scrutinized before an order is placed,' says Stefan Roßkopf, CEO of Teamtechnik.
The market for systems for the manufacture of medical technology products is growing every year in the high single-digit percentage range. 'The growth opportunities in medical technology were a crucial argument for our entry into Teamtechnik,' explains Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, Deputy CEO of Dürr AG. The business is to be further expanded under the umbrella of the Dürr Group. In this regard, Teamtechnik can benefit, for example, from the financial strength, project management expertise and global presence of the new parent company.
Teamtechnik is well positioned for expansion. With its TEAMED product platform, the company covers the entire spectrum of customer demands: from the entry-level machine for test purposes to the high-performance large-scale production system in which parallel production takes place on up to eight production tracks. The systems are packed with high-tech components, such as feeding, dosing and testing technology, handling systems, sensors and grippers that precisely position even the finest needles for injection systems. Added to this are optional laser welding stations, gluing technology, palletizing and packaging equipment or vision systems with up to 15 cameras, as well as complete software packages.
Several billion contact lenses in one year
Systems from Teamtechnik assemble products such as inhalers, disposable syringes or AIDS tests from the smallest plastic parts. About 80 individual parts per minute is a reference value, but sometimes this number is even higher. After each assembly step, the quality is automatically checked.
Often, disposable items are produced, such as sterile infusion sets including tubing. The output of the plants must be correspondingly high. Fifty million units per plant and year are not uncommon. Teamtechnik has also already implemented a system that assembles 260 nasal spray devices per minute.
Daily contact lenses are also produced on Teamtechnik systems. Teamtechnik has supplied several dozen systems to the largest customer in this sector, having a total capacity of several billion daily disposable lenses per year.
In addition to the MedTech business segment, Teamtechnik is also active in the future-oriented market of electromobility, among others. Here, the company supplies testing systems for electric drives. The customer base includes new electric car manufacturers as well as established automotive groups around the world. Sales in this largest business segment amount to around €80 million. Since February 5, Teamtechnik has been part of the Dürr Group, which acquired a 75% stake in the company founded in 1976. In addition to the headquarters in Freiberg, there is a further location in neighboring Ludwigsburg. Teamtechnik also has a direct presence in China and the USA through subsidiaries.
The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of € 3.32 billion in 2020. The company has more than 17,000 employees and 120 business locations in 33 countries. Since February 2021, the majority-owned automation specialist Teamtechnik has also been part of the Group. The Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:
Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices
Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives
Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes
Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology
Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry
This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter 'Risks' in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect,' 'want,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project' or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.
Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our → financial glossary on the web page.