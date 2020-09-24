Dürr : Dürr AG successfully places  150 million convertible bond

The information contained on the following web pages is not intended for United States, Australian, Canadian or Japanese residents or for persons who are physically located in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.

The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. We do not intend to register the offering in the United States or conduct a public offering in the United States.

The information contained on the following web pages may not be distributed in or inside the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.

The above legend is required by the securities laws of the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan. Please confirm that you have read it and accept its terms.

I have read the above legend and accept its terms.

AgreeDon't agree