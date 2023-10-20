MUNICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Baader Bank left its rating for Dürr at "buy" with a price target of 38 euros after figures. At the plant manufacturer, the key figures of the construction machinery subsidiary Homag were particularly disappointing, analyst Peter Rothenaicher wrote in a first reaction available on Friday. As a result, the 2024 target of an EBIT margin of 8 percent, which he had already doubted before, had moved even further into the distance./edh/tih

Publication of the original study: 20.10.2023 / 08:02 / CEST

First disclosure of original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / Time zone not stated in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------