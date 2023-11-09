Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2023 / 10:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Weyrauch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003APZ54EDTSRO20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005565204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.30 EUR 7612.50 EUR
20.70 EUR 5899.50 EUR
21.20 EUR 29362.00 EUR
21.10 EUR 14453.50 EUR
20.50 EUR 13530.00 EUR
20.90 EUR 6479.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 27300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.9273 EUR 104636.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Carl-Benz-Str. 34
74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com

 
