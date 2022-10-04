Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dürr AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:42 2022-10-04 am EDT
23.35 EUR   +8.10%
11:13aDd : Dürr Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:12aDürr : Cellforce Group and Dürr AG successfully establish joint mass production process for electrode coating
PU
09/29Dürr : Chery Automobile relies on 146 state-of-the-art robots and intelligent software from Dürr
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/04/2022 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2022 / 17:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Weyrauch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003APZ54EDTSRO20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005565204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.76 EUR 15051.00 EUR
20.76 EUR 1038.00 EUR
20.76 EUR 15051.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.7600 EUR 31140.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


04.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Carl-Benz-Str. 34
74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78671  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456185&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DÜRR AG
11:13aDd : Dürr Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
08:12aDürr : Cellforce Group and Dürr AG successfully establish joint mass production process fo..
PU
09/29Dürr : Chery Automobile relies on 146 state-of-the-art robots and intelligent software fro..
PU
09/27DÜRR : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/21DÜRR : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/21Dürr : Dürr wins 2022 Automotive News PACE Award
PU
09/15Dürr : New digital solutions from Dürr improve availability and efficiency of environmenta..
PU
09/08DÜRR : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/07Independent And Environmentally Frie : Electric ovens from Dürr significantly reduce CO2 e..
PU
08/31Independent And Environmentally Frie : Electric ovens from Dürr significantly reduce CO2 e..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DÜRR AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 092 M 4 025 M 4 025 M
Net income 2022 131 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2022 407 M 401 M 401 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 1 495 M 1 471 M 1 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 18 126
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart DÜRR AG
Duration : Period :
Dürr AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÜRR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,60 €
Average target price 35,04 €
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Weyrauch Chief Executive Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Schwarz-Kocher Member-Supervisory Board
Anja Schuler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DÜRR AG-46.16%1 471
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.87%44 810
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.70%32 406
FANUC CORPORATION-16.12%27 106
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.53%21 560
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-48.97%18 511