    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : Dürr Group increases annual forecast -2-

07/26/2021 | 11:59am EDT
Order intake                                         207.1   215.9    -4.1%   105.6   107.1    -1.4% 
Sales                                                172.3   178.1    -3.3%    91.2    95.8    -4.8% 
EBIT                                                   4.0    -1.1        -     2.6     0.2 1,452.1% 
Employees (June 30)                                  1,373   1,375    -0.1%   1,373   1,375    -0.1% 
 
Measuring and Process Systems 
EUR million                                          H1 2021 H1 2020  change  Q2 2021 Q2 2020  change 
Order intake                                         107.9    90.0    19.9%    55.4    28.9    91.8% 
Sales                                                 96.5    92.5     4.3%    50.4    40.4    24.9% 
EBIT                                                   6.9    -4.6        -     3.9    -3.1        - 
Employees (June 30)                                  1,394   1,476    -5.6%   1,394   1,476    -5.6% 
 
Woodworking Machinery and Systems 
EUR million                                          H1 2021 H1 2020  change  Q2 2021 Q2 2020  change 
Order intake                                         886.7   493.2    79.8%   438.6   191.5   129.0% 
Sales                                                657.4   551.5    19.2%   348.5   261.9    33.1% 
EBIT                                                  33.0     3.5   849.9%    21.8    -9.0        - 
Employees (June 30)                                  7,113   6,498     9.5%   7,113   6,498     9.5% ^1 As of 2021, allowances and derecognitions of trade receivables and contract assets are recognized within the cost of sales. They were previously included in selling expenses. For the sake of comparability, the corresponding figures for 2020 have been adjusted compared to the figures published last year. ^2 Extraordinary effects in H1 2021: EUR-16.9 million (including purchase price allocation effects of EUR-11.8 million), H1 2020: EUR-17.1 million ^3 annualized

_______________________________________________________________

Contact: Dürr AG Andreas Schaller / Mathias Christen Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Phone +49 7142 78-1785 / -1381 Fax +49 7142 78-1716 E-Mail corpcom@durr.com The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of EUR3.32 billion in 2020. The company has more than 17,000 employees and 121 business locations in 33 countries. Since February 2021, the majority-owned automation specialist Teamtechnik has also been part of the Group. The Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:

- Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices

- Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives

- Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes

- Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology

- Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter "Risks" in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our financial glossary on the web page (Technology + Financial Glossary - Dürr (durr-group.com)). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dürr Aktiengesellschaft 
              Carl-Benz-Str. 34 
              74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen 
              Germany 
Phone:        07142 78-0 
Fax:          07142 78-1716 
E-mail:       corpcom@durr.com 
Internet:     www.durr-group.com 
ISIN:         DE0005565204 
WKN:          556520 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1221717 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1221717 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221717&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 3 637 M 4 296 M 4 296 M
Net income 2021 88,0 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 357 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 2 440 M 2 870 M 2 882 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 16 984
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Ralf Werner Dieter Chairman-Management Board
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Schwarz-Kocher Member-Supervisory Board
Anja Schuler Member-Supervisory Board
