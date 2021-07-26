DGAP-Adhoc : Dürr Group increases annual forecast -2

Order intake 207.1 215.9 -4.1% 105.6 107.1 -1.4% Sales 172.3 178.1 -3.3% 91.2 95.8 -4.8% EBIT 4.0 -1.1 - 2.6 0.2 1,452.1% Employees (June 30) 1,373 1,375 -0.1% 1,373 1,375 -0.1% Measuring and Process Systems EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 change Order intake 107.9 90.0 19.9% 55.4 28.9 91.8% Sales 96.5 92.5 4.3% 50.4 40.4 24.9% EBIT 6.9 -4.6 - 3.9 -3.1 - Employees (June 30) 1,394 1,476 -5.6% 1,394 1,476 -5.6% Woodworking Machinery and Systems EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 change Order intake 886.7 493.2 79.8% 438.6 191.5 129.0% Sales 657.4 551.5 19.2% 348.5 261.9 33.1% EBIT 33.0 3.5 849.9% 21.8 -9.0 - Employees (June 30) 7,113 6,498 9.5% 7,113 6,498 9.5% ^1 As of 2021, allowances and derecognitions of trade receivables and contract assets are recognized within the cost of sales. They were previously included in selling expenses. For the sake of comparability, the corresponding figures for 2020 have been adjusted compared to the figures published last year. ^2 Extraordinary effects in H1 2021: EUR-16.9 million (including purchase price allocation effects of EUR-11.8 million), H1 2020: EUR-17.1 million ^3 annualized

_______________________________________________________________

Contact: Dürr AG Andreas Schaller / Mathias Christen Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Phone +49 7142 78-1785 / -1381 Fax +49 7142 78-1716 E-Mail corpcom@durr.com The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of EUR3.32 billion in 2020. The company has more than 17,000 employees and 121 business locations in 33 countries. Since February 2021, the majority-owned automation specialist Teamtechnik has also been part of the Group. The Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:

- Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices

- Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives

- Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes

- Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology

- Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter "Risks" in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our financial glossary on the web page (Technology + Financial Glossary - Dürr (durr-group.com)). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Carl-Benz-Str. 34 74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen Germany Phone: 07142 78-0 Fax: 07142 78-1716 E-mail: corpcom@durr.com Internet: www.durr-group.com ISIN: DE0005565204 WKN: 556520 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1221717 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1221717 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)