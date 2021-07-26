DGAP-Adhoc : Dürr Group increases annual forecast and looks set to achieve record order intake

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results Dürr Group increases annual forecast and looks set to achieve record order intake 26-Jul-2021 / 17:58 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dürr Group increases annual forecast and looks set to achieve record order intake Dürr AG - WKN 556520 / ISIN DE0005565204 Bietigheim-Bissingen, July 26, 2021 - The Dürr Group is increasing its forecast for order intake, sales, earnings, and free cash flow in 2021. The reasons for this are the highly dynamic development of order intake in the first six months of the year and the consistently good prospects. Based on the current assessment by the Board of Management, order intake in 2021 is expected to increase to a record level of EUR4,000 to 4,200 million (previous forecast: 3,600 to 3,900). As things stand today, sales are set to reach EUR3,600 to 3,800 million (previously 3,450 to 3,650). The forecast for the operating EBIT margin has been raised to between 5.0 and 6.0% (previously: 4.2 to 5.2), and free cash flow is expected to reach EUR50 to 100 million (previously -50 to 0). The main reason for increasing the forecast is the excellent business performance at HOMAG (Woodworking Machinery and Systems). This greatly contributed to the Dürr Group's order intake reaching a record high of EUR2,110.9 million in the first half of the year according to preliminary figures. In the second quarter, the Dürr Group saw its business gaining further momentum. Earnings also continued to increase. This was mainly the result of the consistently strong service business and the efficiency and capacity measures of the previous year. The operating EBIT margin reached 4.8% in the first half of the year, with 5.9% in the second quarter exceeding the full-year target range. Free cash flow increased to EUR72.8 million in the first half of the year and was marked by solid prepayments following high order intake. At EUR1,632.8 million, sales development was still moderate, but already picking up slightly in the second quarter (EUR843.0 million). As the year progresses, further significant improvements are expected. One reason for this is the record level of orders on hand worth EUR3,175.1 million. The most important driver for growth and earnings in the first half of the year was the HOMAG Group with its record order intake of EUR886.7 million and an operating EBIT margin of 6.0%, and more specifically 7.5% in the second quarter. The annual forecast for HOMAG has been increased and now stands at EUR1,550 to 1,650 million for order intake (previously 1,170 to 1,270), EUR1,250 to 1,400 million for sales (previously 1,120 to 1,220), and 6.0 to 7.0% for the operating EBIT margin (previously 4.0 to 5.0). The high order intake at HOMAG is based on a new investment cycle in business with furniture manufacturers and on the increased demand for production technology for timber houses. In the Dürr Group's automotive business, too, the path to recovery continued with an increased order intake in the second quarter. Aside from HOMAG, the Measuring and Process Systems division (balancing technology) is also expected to achieve higher earnings than projected. The latter saw the efficiency measures of 2020, among other things, lead to a significant earnings turnaround and an operating EBIT margin of 8.1% in the second quarter. In the full year of 2021, Measuring and Process Systems is now expected to increase its operating EBIT margin to between 7.0 and 8.0% (previously 4.8 to 5.8). In the second quarter, all other divisions were also able to achieve substantial improvements in their operating EBIT compared to the first quarter. At Paint and Final Assembly Systems as well as at Application Technology, this was the result of the efficiency and capacity measures being implemented as planned, plus a general improvement in capacity utilization following the significant rise in order intake. The Clean Technology Systems division also performed as expected. The annual forecasts for these three divisions have thus been confirmed. Targets for 2022 and 2023 For 2022, the Board of Management expects sales and operating EBIT margin to exceed the pre-crisis level of 2019 (EUR3,921.5 million and 6.7%, respectively). The medium-term target of an EBIT margin of at least 8% (after extraordinary effects) is set to be achieved by 2023 or 2024 at the latest. The full financial report for the first half of 2021 will be published, as announced, on August 5, 2021. A conference call with the Board of Management will be held for investors and press representatives on July 27 at 2pm (CEST). The conference call previously scheduled for August 5 has been canceled. Dürr Group forecast for 2021 2020 actual Previous forecast 2021 New forecast 2021 (July 26, 2021) Order intake EUR million 3,283.2 3,600 to 3,900 4,000 to 4,200 Sales EUR million 3,324.8 3,450 to 3,650 3,600 to 3,800 EBIT margin % 0.3 3.3 to 4.3 4.1 to 5.1 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects % 3.0 4.2 to 5.2 5.0 to 6.0 Earnings after tax EUR million -13.9 40 to 90 70 to 120 ROCE % 1.1 9 to 13 12 to 16 Free cash flow EUR million 110.7 -50 to 0 50 to 100 Net financial status (Dec. 31) EUR million -49.0 -225 to -175 -175 to -125 Capital spending (net of acquisitions)^ EUR million 76.4 2.5 to 3.5% 2.5 to 3.5% of sales of sales First half and second quarter of 2021 (preliminary figures) Dürr Group EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 change Order intake 2,110.9 1,483.0 42.3% 1,078.7 644.8 67.3% Orders on hand (June 30) 3,175.1 2,478.8 28.1% 3,175.1 2,478.8 28.1% Sales 1,632.8 1,615.2 1.1% 843.0 772.6 9.1% Gross profit^1 381.1 295.6 28.9% 203.0 118.7 71.0% R&D costs 59.1 54.7 8.0% 30.4 26.6 14.2% EBITDA 121.2 63.4 91.2% 67.7 11.6 481.1% EBIT 62.0 6.6 841.0% 37.9 -16.4 - EBIT before extraordinary effects^2 78.8 23.7 232.6% 49.6 -8.9 - Earnings after tax 31.7 -3.0 - 23.2 -16.3 - Gross margin (%) 23.3 18.3 +5.0 pp 24.1 15.4 +8.7 pp EBIT margin (%) 3.8 0.4 +3.4 pp 4.5 -2.1 +6.6 pp EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (%) 4.8 1.5 +3.4 pp 5.9 -1.2 +7.0 pp Cash flow from operating activities 140.1 106.0 32.2% 48.2 37.3 29.4% Free cash flow 72.8 44.3 64.1% 7.0 -1.5 - Capital spending (net of acquisitions) 44.0 37.2 18.1% 24.6 17.6 39.6% Total assets (June 30) 3,975.3 3,811.1 4.3% 3,975.3 3,811.1 4.3% Equity (incl. non-controlling interests) (June 30) 928.9 956.1 -2.9% 928.9 956.1 -2.9% Equity ratio (June 30) (%) 23.4 25.1 -1.7 pp 23.4 25.1 -1.7 pp ROCE^3 (%) 11.5 1.2 +10.3 pp 14.1 -6.0 +20.1 pp Net financial status (June 30) -119.9 -120.9 +0.8% -119.9 -120.9 +0.8% Net working capital (June 30) 387.2 410.1 -5.6% 387.2 410.1 -5.6% Employees (June 30) 17,114 16,283 5.1% 17,114 16,283 5.1% Paint and Final Assembly Systems EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 change Order intake 658.0 490.2 34.2% 356.9 240.3 48.5% Sales 488.3 574.6 -15.0% 241.1 277.4 -13.1% EBIT 8.6 14.2 -39.8% 4.0 3.7 7.4% Employees (June 30) 4,923 4,428 11.2% 4,923 4,428 11.2% Application Technology EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 change Order intake 251.2 193.7 29.7% 122.1 77.0 58.7% Sales 218.3 218.6 -0.1% 111.8 97.2 15.0% EBIT 13.9 -1.1 - 7.6 -6.7 - Employees (June 30) 2,025 2,228 -9.1% 2,025 2,228 -9.1% Clean Technology Systems EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 change

