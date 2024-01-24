Duerr AG is a Germany-based holding company which provides equipment, systems and services mainly for automobile and aircraft industries. It operates through five business divisions: Paint and Assembly Systems; Application Technology; Measuring and Process Systems, Clean Technology Systems, and Wood Processing Systems. The Paint and Assembly Systems segment includes planning and building of paint shops and assembly lines for the automobile industry as well as painting and assembling of systems for aircraft construction. The Application Technology segment focuses on solutions for automated spray application of paint. The Measuring and Process Systems, comprising balancing and diagnostics systems, among others. The Clean Technology Systems division entails services like energy management and consulting. The Company's wood-processing technology is included in the Wood Processing Systems division. Its subsidiaries include Bersch & Fratscher GmbH, EST+ a.s., as well as iTAC Software AG.

Related indices MDAX