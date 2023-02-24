Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Dürr AG
  News
  Summary
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:09:58 2023-02-24 am EST
35.38 EUR   +2.02%
10:20aDZ Bank raises fair value for Dürr to 42 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
09:37aDÜRR : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:11aDÜRR : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
DZ Bank raises fair value for Dürr to 42 euros - 'Buy'.

02/24/2023 | 10:20am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - DZ Bank raised the fair value for Dürr shares from 38 to 42 euros and left its rating at "buy". The plant manufacturer had a strong closing spurt in fiscal 2022 and its outlook suggests disproportionate earnings growth, analyst Holger Schmidt wrote in a research report available Friday./ajx/ck

Publication of the original study: 24.02.2023 / 14:07 / CET

First disclosure of the original study: 24.02.2023 / 14:30 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 204 M 4 453 M 4 453 M
Net income 2022 124 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 343 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 2 400 M 2 542 M 2 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 18 387
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart DÜRR AG
Dürr AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DÜRR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,68 €
Average target price 37,58 €
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Weyrauch Chief Executive Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Schwarz-Kocher Member-Supervisory Board
Anja Schuler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DÜRR AG10.03%2 542
ATLAS COPCO AB1.06%55 736
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION19.93%44 766
FANUC CORPORATION11.27%31 204
SANDVIK AB14.49%25 929
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.44%23 680