DZ Bank raises fair value for Dürr to 42 euros - 'Buy'.

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - DZ Bank raised the fair value for Dürr shares from 38 to 42 euros and left its rating at "buy". The plant manufacturer had a strong closing spurt in fiscal 2022 and its outlook suggests disproportionate earnings growth, analyst Holger Schmidt wrote in a research report available Friday./ajx/ck

Publication of the original study: 24.02.2023 / 14:07 / CET

First disclosure of the original study: 24.02.2023 / 14:30 / CET

