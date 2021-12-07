Log in
Donations instead of presents: Dürr Group supports UNICEF with Christmas donation

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
Bietigheim-Bissingen, December 7, 2021-In line with its motto 'Donations instead of presents', the Dürr Group will not be giving Christmas presents to customers or business partners again this year and will, instead, be donating €50,000 to the children's charity UNICEF. The money will benefit the worldwide nutrition programs of the UN aid agency.

"Being a world-leading mechanical and plant engineering firm, we carry a particular social responsibility," explains Ralf W. Dieter, CEO of Dürr AG. "That's why we have always supported various social projects and organizations through donations. It is especially around Christmas that we want to help children in need and give them a chance for a better future."

In addition, the Dürr Group will once again participate in the 'Aktion Weihnachten' Christmas campaign run by the 'Stuttgarter Nachrichten' newspaper by making a €2,000 donation. This charity campaign provides financial support to people in need in the Stuttgart region whose lives have been knocked off course by illness, unemployment, or family problems.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is active in over 190 countries worldwide. For more than 70 years now, the United Nations' children's charity has been implementing effective programs and exerting political influence to ensure that children are well cared for, can go to school, and are protected against violence.

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of € 3.32 billion in 2020. The company has around 17,500 employees and 120 business locations in 33 countries. Since February 2021, the majority-owned automation specialist Teamtechnik has also been part of the Group. The Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:

  • Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices
  • Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives
  • Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes
  • Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology
  • Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter "Risks" in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our financial glossary on the web page.

Disclaimer

Dürr AG published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
