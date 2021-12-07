Donations instead of presents: Dürr Group supports UNICEF with Christmas donation
Bietigheim-Bissingen, December 7, 2021-In line with its motto 'Donations instead of presents', the Dürr Group will not be giving Christmas presents to customers or business partners again this year and will, instead, be donating €50,000 to the children's charity UNICEF. The money will benefit the worldwide nutrition programs of the UN aid agency.
"Being a world-leading mechanical and plant engineering firm, we carry a particular social responsibility," explains Ralf W. Dieter, CEO of Dürr AG. "That's why we have always supported various social projects and organizations through donations. It is especially around Christmas that we want to help children in need and give them a chance for a better future."
In addition, the Dürr Group will once again participate in the 'Aktion Weihnachten' Christmas campaign run by the 'Stuttgarter Nachrichten' newspaper by making a €2,000 donation. This charity campaign provides financial support to people in need in the Stuttgart region whose lives have been knocked off course by illness, unemployment, or family problems.
About UNICEF
UNICEF is active in over 190 countries worldwide. For more than 70 years now, the United Nations' children's charity has been implementing effective programs and exerting political influence to ensure that children are well cared for, can go to school, and are protected against violence.
