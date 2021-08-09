Log in
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/09 04:20:15 am
42.15 EUR   -1.47%
03:59aDÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/06DÜRR : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
07/29DÜRR : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/09/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2021 / 09:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexis
Last name(s): Brice

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. Dr.
First name: Alexandra
Last name(s): Dürr
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003APZ54EDTSRO20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005565204

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.50 EUR 62250.00 EUR
41.00 EUR 41000.00 EUR
42.00 EUR 63000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.5625 EUR 166250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Carl-Benz-Str. 34
74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69770  09.08.2021 


© EQS 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DÜRR AG
