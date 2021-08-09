Dürr Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.08.2021 / 09:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexis Last name(s): Brice

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. Dr. First name: Alexandra Last name(s): Dürr Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299003APZ54EDTSRO20

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005565204

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 41.50 EUR 62250.00 EUR 41.00 EUR 41000.00 EUR 42.00 EUR 63000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 41.5625 EUR 166250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

