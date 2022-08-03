Dürr : CFO Dietmar Heinrich extends contract until 2026
Bietigheim-Bissingen, August 3, 2022 - The Dürr AG Supervisory Board has extended the appointment of CFO Dietmar Heinrich until September 30, 2026. The 59-year-old has been part of Dürr AG's two-strong Board of Management since August 2020. His contract was originally due to terminate on July 31, 2023. The extension of three years and two months that has now been agreed will see his appointment end when he reaches the age limit of 63.
Gerhard Federer, Chairman of the Dürr AG Supervisory Board, says: "Dietmar Heinrich is an experienced, hands-on, and systematic CFO with excellent knowledge of the operating business and close proximity to the employees. This makes him a perfect match for the Dürr Group. Over the last two years, he has launched important initiatives, for instance in connection with the Group's cash flow generation, the reorientation of the finance and IT areas, and the further development of our capital market communication. His contract extension is an important indicator of continuity in the CFO's key position."
Dietmar Heinrich forms the Dürr AG Board of Management together with CEO Dr. Jochen Weyrauch. In addition to his role as CFO, the industrial engineer is also responsible for the IT function and the Measuring and Process Systems division.
The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of € 3.54 billion in 2021. The company has almost 18,000 employees and 120 business locations in 33 countries. The Dürr Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:
Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices
Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives
Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes
Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology
Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry
