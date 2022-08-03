Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dürr AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:54 2022-08-03 am EDT
24.03 EUR   +0.80%
07:39aDÜRR : CFO Dietmar Heinrich extends contract until 2026
PU
07/18DÜRR : DXQplant.analytics improves first-run rate through systematic fault analysis
PU
07/14DÜRR : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dürr : CFO Dietmar Heinrich extends contract until 2026

08/03/2022 | 07:39am EDT
Bietigheim-Bissingen, August 3, 2022 - The Dürr AG Supervisory Board has extended the appointment of CFO Dietmar Heinrich until September 30, 2026. The 59-year-old has been part of Dürr AG's two-strong Board of Management since August 2020. His contract was originally due to terminate on July 31, 2023. The extension of three years and two months that has now been agreed will see his appointment end when he reaches the age limit of 63.

Gerhard Federer, Chairman of the Dürr AG Supervisory Board, says: "Dietmar Heinrich is an experienced, hands-on, and systematic CFO with excellent knowledge of the operating business and close proximity to the employees. This makes him a perfect match for the Dürr Group. Over the last two years, he has launched important initiatives, for instance in connection with the Group's cash flow generation, the reorientation of the finance and IT areas, and the further development of our capital market communication. His contract extension is an important indicator of continuity in the CFO's key position."

Dietmar Heinrich forms the Dürr AG Board of Management together with CEO Dr. Jochen Weyrauch. In addition to his role as CFO, the industrial engineer is also responsible for the IT function and the Measuring and Process Systems division.

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of € 3.54 billion in 2021. The company has almost 18,000 employees and 120 business locations in 33 countries. The Dürr Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:

  • Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices
  • Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives
  • Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes
  • Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology
  • Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter "Risks" in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our → financial glossary on the web page.

Disclaimer

Dürr AG published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 11:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
