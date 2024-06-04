Conference Call
Date
June 4th, 2024 - 3.00 p.m. (CEST)
Dial-in details
Germany: +49 69 247501898
UK: +44 1635 598062
USA: +1 516-269-8983
Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the Conference Call.
Following a short presentation by the DÜRR AG Board of Management, the management will answer any questions you may have.
A presentation to accompany the conference call will be available online for downloading at the following link
https://www.durr-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/.A recording of the conference call will also be
available on the following working day on the same site.
