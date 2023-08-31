Bietigheim-Bissingen, August 31, 2023 - The Dürr Group today completed the acquisition of automation specialist BBS Automation. All conditions for the closing of the transaction announced in June have been met following the granting of merger control clearances. The acquisition of BBS Automation is part of the expansion course Dürr is pursuing in the growth segment of automation technology.
The Dürr Group had already acquired the automation experts Teamtechnik and Hekuma in 2021. "With the acquisition of BBS Automation, we are continuing our growth path in industrial automation and forming a new powerhouse with leading technologies and global reach," explained Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG. "The products and software offered by BBS Automation, Teamtechnik, and Hekuma complement each other perfectly. This enables us to provide customers all over the world with an even better range of services. The purchase is part of our strategy to expand our business activities in high-growth and high-margin industrial sectors." For 2024, the Dürr Group expects sales of around €500 million in the automation segment.
BBS Automation will be consolidated into the Dürr Group as of August 31, 2023. The purchase agreement was signed with the previous owners, a consortium led by financial investor EQT, on June 12, 2023. The company, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Garching near Munich, has around 1,500 employees and 16 locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. BBS Automation offers automated systems for the production of components for various industries such as e-mobility/automotive, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The equipment is used to manufacture, among other things, electronic components, batteries, braking and lighting elements as well as medical products such as syringes, inhalers, and pharmaceuticals, or hearing aids and electric toothbrushes.
BBS Automation is targeting sales of around €300 million in 2023. For 2026, sales of between €400 million and €450 million and an EBITDA margin of 13% to 15% are expected. This means that the acquisition is in line with the Dürr Group's growth and earnings targets. The enterprise value of BBS Automation is between €440 million and €480 million, and depends on the development of results in 2023.
CEO of Dürr AG
The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation, digitalization and energy efficiency. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group primarily supplies the automotive industry, producers of furniture and timber houses as well as the chemical, pharmaceutical, medical devices and electrical engineering sectors. It generated sales of €4.3 billion in 2022. The company has about 19,000 employees and 123 business locations in 32 countries. The Dürr Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:
- Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices
- Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives
- Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, coating systems for battery electrodes and noise abatement systems
- Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology
- Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry
This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter "Risks" in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.
Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our → financial glossary on the web page.
