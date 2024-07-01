Bietigheim-Bissingen, July 1, 2024 - Following its announcement in April, the Dürr Group today successfully closed the sale of the Danish filling technology specialist Agramkow. In concrete terms, Agramkow Fluid Systems A/S, including two subsidiaries and other assets, was divested to the Swedish investment company Solix Group AB.

The purchase price is based on the enterprise value of €47 million, with most of it accruing to the Dürr Group on July 1. As a result, the payment has no impact on Dürr AG's first-half figures, which will be published on August 8. A smaller portion of the purchase price is due in 2026.

Employing around 180 people, Agramkow generated sales of approx. €45 million in 2023. The company, headquartered in Sønderborg, Denmark, is the world's leading supplier of systems for filling refrigerators, air-conditioning systems, and heat pumps with refrigerant.

Agramkow was a non-core activity within the Dürr Group and had only limited synergies with other parts of the mechanical and plant engineering firm. The sale is part of the Dürr Group's strategy to focus on its core business of sustainable automation technologies and to reduce the Group's complexity. As part of this strategy, the Board of Management also announced in early June that the painting and final assembly business would be combined within the new Automotive division and that strategic options for the environmental technology business would be reviewed.

Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG, said: "The sale of Agramkow is an important step in our focus strategy and reduces the complexity of our company. At the same time, it offers Agramkow better growth opportunities under the umbrella of its new owner. Agramkow has an experienced management team and highly motivated employees. They, too, can benefit from new business and career opportunities."