Dürr : Dürr celebrates summer party with around 4,000 guests
07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
Bietigheim-Bissingen, July 04, 2022 - Bright sunshine, a great atmosphere and a varied program for guests of all ages: Last Saturday, Dürr held a big summer party for its employees and their families. Around 4,000 guests celebrated at the company premises in Bietigheim-Bissingen until late in the evening. The event was also a belated celebration of the 125-year anniversary of the company. Dürr had initially planned to host an anniversary celebration last year, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Today's summer party is particularly important to me because it brings together those people to celebrate who make us who we are: our employees and their families. You give a lot to the company, and today we want to give some of it back to you," says Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG.
The children's carousel, the Carrera slot car track and the racing simulators were very popular with the younger guests. Visitors enthusiastic about technology greatly enjoyed the product and painting technology demonstrations. Musical entertainment was provided by the Dürr Big Band and the "Lollies." Refreshments and snacks were also served.
There was a special highlight late in the evening: The "Fantastic 5" presented a fascinating live show on the occasion of the company's anniversary and thrilled the audience with a mixture of dance performance, video sequences and animations.
