Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dürr AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:02 2022-07-04 am EDT
22.31 EUR   +0.68%
05:43aDÜRR : Dürr celebrates summer party with around 4,000 guests
PU
06/30DÜRR : Dürr AG celebrates 125-year anniversary
PU
06/20DÜRR : Methodology paper on the climate strategy 2030
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dürr : Dürr celebrates summer party with around 4,000 guests

07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bietigheim-Bissingen, July 04, 2022 - Bright sunshine, a great atmosphere and a varied program for guests of all ages: Last Saturday, Dürr held a big summer party for its employees and their families. Around 4,000 guests celebrated at the company premises in Bietigheim-Bissingen until late in the evening. The event was also a belated celebration of the 125-year anniversary of the company. Dürr had initially planned to host an anniversary celebration last year, but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today's summer party is particularly important to me because it brings together those people to celebrate who make us who we are: our employees and their families. You give a lot to the company, and today we want to give some of it back to you," says Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG.

The children's carousel, the Carrera slot car track and the racing simulators were very popular with the younger guests. Visitors enthusiastic about technology greatly enjoyed the product and painting technology demonstrations. Musical entertainment was provided by the Dürr Big Band and the "Lollies." Refreshments and snacks were also served.

There was a special highlight late in the evening: The "Fantastic 5" presented a fascinating live show on the occasion of the company's anniversary and thrilled the audience with a mixture of dance performance, video sequences and animations.

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of € 3.54 billion in 2021. The company has almost 18,000 employees and 120 business locations in 33 countries. The Dürr Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:

  • Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices
  • Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives
  • Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes
  • Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology
  • Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter "Risks" in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our → financial glossary on the web page.

Disclaimer

Dürr AG published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DÜRR AG
05:43aDÜRR : Dürr celebrates summer party with around 4,000 guests
PU
06/30DÜRR : Dürr AG celebrates 125-year anniversary
PU
06/20DÜRR : Methodology paper on the climate strategy 2030
PU
06/20DÜRR : Dürr Group publishes new Sustainability Report
PU
06/17DÜRR : Sustainability report of the Dürr Group 2021
PU
06/14DÜRR : Sustainability goals 2021
PU
06/08DÜRR : Declaration of compliance 2022
PU
06/02DÜRR : Dürr Assembly Products commissions x-road curve in Korea
PU
05/30DÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/23HANOVER FAIR : Dürr presents new digital solutions for the Paint shop of the future
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DÜRR AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 999 M 4 159 M 4 159 M
Net income 2022 138 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2022 299 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 595 M 1 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 17 926
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart DÜRR AG
Duration : Period :
Dürr AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÜRR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,16 €
Average target price 38,42 €
Spread / Average Target 73,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Weyrauch Chief Executive Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Schwarz-Kocher Member-Supervisory Board
Anja Schuler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DÜRR AG-44.77%1 595
ATLAS COPCO AB-40.88%42 154
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.71%31 972
FANUC CORPORATION-13.64%29 870
SANDVIK AB-34.28%20 134
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.08%19 668