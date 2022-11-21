Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dürr AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:42 2022-11-21 am EST
31.38 EUR   -1.94%
07:20aDürr : Dürr receives BMW Group Supplier Innovation Award in “Sustainability” category
PU
11/18DÜRR : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/17Dürr : Presentation Capital Markets Day 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dürr : Dürr receives BMW Group Supplier Innovation Award in “Sustainability” category

11/21/2022 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bietigheim-Bissingen, November 21, 2022 - The BMW Group has presented Dürr with the BMW Group Supplier Innovation Award. Dürr received the award in the "Sustainability" category for its EcoPaintJet Pro painting process, which is sustainable and considerably reduces the amount of material used. This enables the efficient two-tone painting of cars - producing razor-sharp lines fully automatically and without any overspray. In addition, plastic waste has become a thing of the past since the two-tone painting no longer requires masking. The BMW Group is the world's first automaker to use the EcoPaintJet Pro in series production at its Leipzig plant.

In Leipzig, the EcoPaintJet Pro provides the roof of the Mini Countryman with its characteristic contrasting color. The centerpiece of Dürr's robot-based high-tech system is a special applicator that applies the paint with absolute precision in parallel lines rather than atomizing it in the conventional way. For this purpose, the applicator is equipped with a nozzle plate containing around 50 virtually invisible holes, each with a diameter of approximately one tenth of a millimeter. The paint is applied through these holes from a distance of 30 mm without generating any overspray at all and thus without any material loss. The technology employed in Leipzig makes it possible for each hole in the nozzle plate to be opened and closed individually. This offers even more possibilities and precision in decorative painting.

Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG, accepted the award in Munich: "Every good innovation needs good partners on the customer side who can see the potential. The BMW Group is such a partner. With the overspray-free process we have revolutionized series painting together."

This is the second time Dürr has been presented with the BMW Group Supplier Innovation Award. The mechanical and plant engineering firm first received the award in 2011 for its energy-efficient EcoDryScrubber technology for the dry separation of overspray. "Now, with the EcoPaintJet Pro, we have achieved another giant leap in innovation: The first award was about better overspray separation, whereas this time we have eliminated the overspray altogether," says Dr. Jochen Weyrauch.

The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of €3.54 billion in 2021. The company has almost 18,400 employees and 120 business locations in 33 countries. The Dürr Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:

  • Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices
  • Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives
  • Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes
  • Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology
  • Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr group. It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures of Dürr AG, in particular in the chapter "Risks" in the annual report of Dürr AG. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of the Dürr group may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr AG neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Dürr group should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr AG can be found in our → financial glossary on the web page.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dürr AG published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 12:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DÜRR AG
07:20aDürr : Dürr receives BMW Group Supplier Innovation Award in “Sustainability” c..
PU
11/18DÜRR : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/17Dürr : Presentation Capital Markets Day 2022
PU
11/16DÜRR : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/16Dürr : Brown County Organics relies on Dürr's Sorpt.X SB technology to create pure biogas
PU
11/15Dürr : Dürr AG publishes Sustainable Finance Framework
PU
11/15Dürr : Sustainable Finance Framework
PU
11/15Transcript : Dürr Aktiengesellschaft - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
11/14Dürr : Dürr Group aims for annual growth of 5% to 6% and intends to increase sales to over..
PU
11/11DÜRR : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DÜRR AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 171 M 4 322 M 4 322 M
Net income 2022 128 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2022 395 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 2 214 M 2 295 M 2 295 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 18 126
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart DÜRR AG
Duration : Period :
Dürr AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÜRR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,00 €
Average target price 35,83 €
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Weyrauch Chief Executive Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Schwarz-Kocher Member-Supervisory Board
Anja Schuler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DÜRR AG-20.24%2 295
ATLAS COPCO AB-17.25%57 575
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.93%39 245
FANUC CORPORATION-15.57%28 144
FORTIVE CORPORATION-12.69%23 567
SANDVIK AB-20.63%22 592