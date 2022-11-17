Advanced search
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:28 2022-11-17 am EST
31.89 EUR   +0.54%
DÜRR : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Dürr : Brown County Organics relies on Dürr's Sorpt.X SB technology to create pure biogas
PU
Dürr : Dürr AG publishes Sustainable Finance Framework
PU
Dürr : Presentation Capital Markets Day 2022

11/17/2022 | 07:19am EST
Capital Markets Day 2022

Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO Dürr AG Dietmar Heinrich, CFO Dürr AG

November 15, 2022

Bietigheim-Bissingen

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared independently by Dürr AG/Dürr Group ("Dürr"). It may contain statements which address such key issues as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to those described in Dürr's disclosures, in particular in the chapter "Risks" in Dürr's annual report. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties and other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performances or achievements of Dürr may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward- looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate,"

"intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Dürr neither

intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

Our financial reports, presentations, press releases and ad-hoc releases may include alternative financial

metrics. These metrics are not defined in the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). Dürr's net

assets, financial position and results of operations should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative financial metrics. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the IFRS. The calculation of alternative financial metrics may vary from company to company despite the use of the same terminology. Further information regarding the alternative financial metrics used at Dürr can be found in our financial glossary on the Dürr web page (https://www.durr-group.com/en/investor-relations/service-awards/glossary/).

www.durr-group.com

© Dürr AG, Capital Markets Day 2022, November 15, 2022

2

How to ask questions:

  • Questions can be asked directly in Zoom.
  • Online: If you want to ask a question, please raise your virtual hand and wait until you name is called. Then you can unmute yourself and ask your question.
  • Via telephone: If you want to ask a question, please press *9 and wait until you are unmuted. Please mention your name before asking your question.

www.durr-group.com

© Dürr AG, Capital Markets Day 2022, November 15, 2022

3

Agenda

  1. Dürr Group: Next steps
  2. Demand driver: E-mobility
  3. Demand driver: Sustainability
  4. Finance management
  5. Summary

www.durr-group.com

© Dürr AG, Capital Markets Day 2022, November 15, 2022

4

Dürr Group: Next steps

Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO

Disclaimer

Dürr AG published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 12:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
