Key findings
With today's announcement we start an important step change and drive forward the Dürr Group's development
Focus on three divisions: Automotive, Industrial Automation and Woodworking
Merger of APT and PFS enhances customer proposition and supports sales and margin opportunities
Review of strategic options for the environmental technology business supports focussing and generates value
Transformation supports EBIT margin target of at least 8%* and creates a win-win situation for all stakeholders
Implementation of our strategy and in-line with clear commitment to long-term value creation for all shareholders
* before extraordinary effects
Simplification of the Group structure by focussing on three instead of five divisions
Dürr Group: Targeting a new structure
Driving efficiency and maximizing synergy potential in a well-balanced structure
New
Automotive
Industrial Automation
Woodworking
simplified
structure
PFS & APT
PAS
MPS
LIB
WMS
Integration
Reshaping
actionsTransfer
Review
PFS and APT divisions to be combined under Automotive
LIB business unit to be transferred from CTS to Industrial Automation division
Strategic review of the environmental business of CTS initiated
PFS
Financial
Status quo
35%
30%
APT
SALES
CTS
profile
(2023)
IAS
13%
13%
WMS
9%
TargetSALES
AUT
IA
WW
Notes: Paint and Final Assembly Systems (PFS), Application Technology (APT), Clean Technology Systems (CTS), Environmental = Air Pollution Control + Acoustical Solutions, Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB), Industrial Automation Systems (IAS); Measuring and Process Systems (MPS), Production Automation Systems (PAS), Woodworking Machinery and Systems (WMS)
Compelling rationale
Creating win-win situation for all stakeholders
Creates focused player in automation while maintaining commitment on sustainability and profitable growth
Contributes to achieving EBIT margin target of at least 8% benefiting from simplified structures and increased synergy utilization within the Group
Enhances customer proposition by creating one-stop service offering, combining the best technologies in the market
Allows optimal route forward for environmental business, following successful build-up to market leader under Dürr ownership by full review of strategic options
Creates increased financial flexibility
In-line with clear commitment to long-term value creation for our shareholders
Focussing on automation in combination with continued portfolio management driving long-term value creation for shareholders and customers
Merging PFS and APT strengthens competitiveness and customer service
7
Merging PFS and APT enhances customer proposition…
Realignment creating better customer solutions and experience
- Providing one face to the customer
- Offering an even better one-stop-shop for automotive system projects, combining ~€ 2 billion revenues
- Combining the best technologies in the market from a system and application level, creating the most advanced solutions in the market
- Delivering clear measurable customer benefits both in terms of total cost of ownership and resource efficiency (energy, water, paint and volatile organic compounds)
- Providing full-scope life cycle solutions
Paintshop of the future
• Car bodies painted in boxes rather than on a production line.
• Full automation and intelligent software for the greatest possible overall equipment effectiveness.
Exemplary innovations:
EcoProBooth
EcoBell4
•
Interior and exterior painting
• Color change in a few
in one booth
seconds
•
Maintenance without
• Faster cycle times, higher
interrupting production: cabin
capacities, lower volatile
availability significantly
organic compounds
increased
emissions
EcoPaintJet Pro
- Applicator for two-tone painting without overspray
- Less waste: no need to mask the bodywork - enormous time saving
…and drives sales and margin opportunities
Integration supports 'Value before volume' strategy
- Bundling further strengthens Dürr´s execution capabilities, especially in complex system projects
- Combined sales approach and improved execution excellence driving efficiency
- Combination of R&D teams drives synergies in product development
- Integration of service offering enhances capabilities and provides basis to provide higher value add offering
- Allowing for increased penetration of the aftermarket and increased contribution from higher margin revenues
Service share PFS and APT in %
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
2014
2023
PFS APT
Strategic review of CTS enables Dürr to focus on its core businesses - battery activities remain core
