Unlocking value through stronger focus

Key findings

With today's announcement we start an important step change and drive forward the Dürr Group's development

Focus on three divisions: Automotive, Industrial Automation and Woodworking

Merger of APT and PFS enhances customer proposition and supports sales and margin opportunities

Review of strategic options for the environmental technology business supports focussing and generates value

Transformation supports EBIT margin target of at least 8%* and creates a win-win situation for all stakeholders

Implementation of our strategy and in-line with clear commitment to long-term value creation for all shareholders

* before extraordinary effects

Simplification of the Group structure by focussing on three instead of five divisions

Dürr Group: Targeting a new structure

Driving efficiency and maximizing synergy potential in a well-balanced structure

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Woodworking

PFS & APT

PAS

MPS

LIB

WMS

Integration

Reshaping

Review

PFS and APT divisions to be combined under Automotive

LIB business unit to be transferred from CTS to Industrial Automation division

Strategic review of the environmental business of CTS initiated

PFS

35%

30%

APT

SALES

CTS

IAS

13%

13%

WMS

9%

AUT

IA

WW

Notes: Paint and Final Assembly Systems (PFS), Application Technology (APT), Clean Technology Systems (CTS), Environmental = Air Pollution Control + Acoustical Solutions, Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB), Industrial Automation Systems (IAS); Measuring and Process Systems (MPS), Production Automation Systems (PAS), Woodworking Machinery and Systems (WMS)

Compelling rationale

Creating win-win situation for all stakeholders

Creates focused player in automation while maintaining commitment on sustainability and profitable growth

Contributes to achieving EBIT margin target of at least 8% benefiting from simplified structures and increased synergy utilization within the Group

Enhances customer proposition by creating one-stop service offering, combining the best technologies in the market

Allows optimal route forward for environmental business, following successful build-up to market leader under Dürr ownership by full review of strategic options

Creates increased financial flexibility

In-line with clear commitment to long-term value creation for our shareholders

Focussing on automation in combination with continued portfolio management driving long-term value creation for shareholders and customers

Merging PFS and APT strengthens competitiveness and customer service

Merging PFS and APT enhances customer proposition…

Realignment creating better customer solutions and experience

  • Providing one face to the customer
  • Offering an even better one-stop-shop for automotive system projects, combining ~€ 2 billion revenues
  • Combining the best technologies in the market from a system and application level, creating the most advanced solutions in the market
  • Delivering clear measurable customer benefits both in terms of total cost of ownership and resource efficiency (energy, water, paint and volatile organic compounds)
  • Providing full-scope life cycle solutions

Paintshop of the future

Car bodies painted in boxes rather than on a production line.

Full automation and intelligent software for the greatest possible overall equipment effectiveness.

Exemplary innovations:

EcoProBooth

EcoBell4

Interior and exterior painting

Color change in a few

in one booth

seconds

Maintenance without

Faster cycle times, higher

interrupting production: cabin

capacities, lower volatile

availability significantly

organic compounds

increased

emissions

EcoPaintJet Pro

  • Applicator for two-tone painting without overspray
  • Less waste: no need to mask the bodywork - enormous time saving

…and drives sales and margin opportunities

Integration supports 'Value before volume' strategy

  • Bundling further strengthens Dürr´s execution capabilities, especially in complex system projects
  • Combined sales approach and improved execution excellence driving efficiency
  • Combination of R&D teams drives synergies in product development
  • Integration of service offering enhances capabilities and provides basis to provide higher value add offering
  • Allowing for increased penetration of the aftermarket and increased contribution from higher margin revenues

Service share PFS and APT in %

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2014

2023

PFS APT

Strategic review of CTS enables Dürr to focus on its core businesses - battery activities remain core

