  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dürr AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:43:10 2023-06-13 am EDT
29.70 EUR   +3.99%
04:27aDürr expands automation business with takeover - share price jumps
DP
04:15aDuerr Shares Rise After Takeover of BBS Automation
DJ
04:05aBaader Bank leaves Dürr at 'Buy' - Target 40 euros
DP
Dürr expands automation business with takeover - share price jumps

06/13/2023 | 04:27am EDT
BIETIGHEIM-BISSINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Mechanical engineering company Dürr is expanding its automation technology business with the acquisition of BBS Automation from Bavaria. Depending on the development of this year's results of BBS, the enterprise value of the purchase is around 440 to 480 million euros, the MDax group announced in Bietigheim-Bissingen on Tuesday. The move is expected to more than double sales in automation technology in the coming year. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the third or beginning of the fourth quarter. For now, there will be no change to the forecasts for day-to-day operations in 2023. On the stock market, the news pushed Dürr stock up significantly.

In the morning, the stock was listed at the top of the MDax index of mid-cap stocks, up 4.3 percent to 29.80 euros. The share price has been in upward mode anyway since it fell to its lowest level since the beginning of November 2022 in May following a lengthy consolidation. Thanks to the recent price gains, the minus since the turn of the year has now melted to around six percent.

The acquisition of BBS Automation is a good strategic move, said one trader. The price also seems "okay", even though Dürr has not yet provided any more detailed information on how BBS is currently performing operationally.

Dürr hopes that the BBS deal will enable it to more than double its sales in automation technology to about half a billion euros as early as next year. Dürr had originally targeted roughly this figure by 2030. The Group had already expanded this area in recent years with the acquisitions of Teamtechnik and Hekuma. By way of comparison, Dürr is targeting consolidated sales of 4.5 to 4.8 billion euros in 2023.

The seller of BBS is a consortium around the Swedish financial investor EQT, the statement added. In order to finance the deal, the MDax group is drawing on its own free cash resources as well as existing financing instruments and bridge financing.

BBS Automation, headquartered in Garching, Germany, says it develops flexible automation solutions for complex manufacturing and testing processes. More than half of the planned sales in 2023 are to come from automation technology for the production of car parts, especially in the field of electromobility. In addition to Germany, the company has sites in Italy, Poland, North America and China, among others.

Even after the takeover, company founder Josef Wildgruber is to continue managing BBS Automation. The company is to grow profitably under the umbrella of the Dürr Group, the statement added. After an expected 300 million euros in sales in 2023, BBS' earnings are expected to rise to 400 to 450 million euros in 2026. The profit margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is expected to be 13 to 15 percent in three years. The targets would thus be in line with Dürr's own growth and earnings targets.

For the current year, however, Dürr does not expect the transaction to have a significant impact on its own targets. Only the forecast for the net financial position will change to minus 490 to minus 540 million euros, depending on the enterprise value of BBS, which determines the takeover price. Previously, this target had been minus 50 to minus 100.

Dürr's other targets, most recently confirmed at the quarterly balance sheet in May, call for an increase in sales, adjusted operating margin and after-tax earnings, while incoming orders are expected to fall after the record set last year./tav/mis/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
DÜRR AG 4.34% 29.74 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
MDAX 0.37% 27396.68 Delayed Quote.8.71%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 678 M 5 030 M 5 030 M
Net income 2023 181 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2023 120 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 1 976 M 2 125 M 2 125 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 18 746
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart DÜRR AG
Duration : Period :
Dürr AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÜRR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,56 €
Average target price 39,33 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Weyrauch Chief Executive Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Schwarz-Kocher Member-Supervisory Board
Anja Schuler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DÜRR AG-9.39%2 125
ATLAS COPCO AB29.41%68 682
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION23.23%46 006
FANUC CORPORATION29.32%34 798
INGERSOLL RAND INC.20.25%25 416
FORTIVE CORPORATION6.54%24 200
