FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Dürr reacted strongly to its quarterly figures on Thursday. At the top of the SDax they gained 6.3 percent in early trading. However, they did not exceed their interim high of 21.38 euros in July.

The plant manufacturer for the automotive and furniture industries exceeded expectations, wrote analyst Philippe Lorrain from Bernstein Research. The expert emphasized the company's confidence with regard to orders./ajx/jha/