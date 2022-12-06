Help for children in need: Dürr Group donates 60,000 to UNICEF
12/06/2022 | 04:52am EST
Bietigheim-Bissingen, December 06, 2022-The Dürr Group is supporting the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at Christmas time with a donation of €60,000. In this way, the company is continuing the practice of previous years and, true to the motto "Donations instead of gifts", is once again foregoing Christmas presents for customers and business partners. The amount donated will go to an aid project for malnourished children and their families in East Africa.
Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG: "Social commitment is an integral part of our corporate culture. Supporting children in need is especially close to our hearts. That is why we are donating to UNICEF again this year. With this money, we want to make a contribution against hunger and malnutrition children in East Africa, giving them a better future."
Another tradition the Dürr Group adheres to is its participation in the "Aktion Weihnachten" Christmas campaign organized by the Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper. The donation of €2,000 will benefit people from the Stuttgart region who are experiencing social hardship.
UNICEF is active in over 190 countries worldwide. For more than 75 years now, the United Nations' children's charity has been implementing effective programs and exerting political influence to ensure that children are well cared for, can go to school, and are protected against violence.
