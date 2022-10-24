Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dürr AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AG

(DUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:26 2022-10-24 am EDT
25.49 EUR   +0.67%
10/20DÜRR : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
10/19DÜRR : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/13DÜRR : UBS remains Neutral
MD
PVR: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/24/2022 | 05:19am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.10.2022 / 11:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Carl-Benz-Str. 34
Postal code: 74321
City: Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003APZ54EDTSRO20

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Alecta Tjänstepension Ömsesidigt
City of registered office, country: Stockholm, Sweden

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.82 % 0.00 % 2.82 % 69202080
Previous notification 3.15 % 0.00 % 3.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005565204 1950000 0 2.82 % 0.00 %
Total 1950000 2.82 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Oct 2022


24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Carl-Benz-Str. 34
74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470367  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470367&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022

Financials
Sales 2022 4 129 M 4 050 M 4 050 M
Net income 2022 129 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2022 418 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 1 752 M 1 719 M 1 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 126
Free-Float 69,8%
Managers and Directors
Jochen Weyrauch Chief Executive Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Schwarz-Kocher Member-Supervisory Board
Anja Schuler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DÜRR AG-36.89%1 719
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.10%45 613
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.32%34 606
FANUC CORPORATION-16.69%26 219
FORTIVE CORPORATION-19.45%21 852
SANDVIK AB-29.22%18 940