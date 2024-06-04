realize it's growth potential, we are now reviewing strategic options for the environmental business," Weyrauch continued.

The battery business with technologies for electrode production, which was part of the Clean Technology Systems division, will become part of the Industrial Automation division. There will be no further changes in Industrial Automation, nor in the Woodworking Division (HOMAG).

Consolidation of the automotive business strengthens competitiveness and system expertise

By merging its automotive activities into one division, Dürr is enhancing efficient customer service in the automotive industry. This applies, in particular, to paint technology, which is by far the Group's largest automotive business. This business, which recently generated sales of roughly €2 billion in total, will be managed under a consolidated structure from the beginning of 2025.

At present, more than three quarters of the paint shop business consist of so- called system projects, which are handled jointly by Paint and Final Assembly Systems and Application Technology. The merger underscores Dürr's commitment to be a "one-stop shop" for turnkey paint and final assembly systems, and enhances its ability to offer customers resource efficient solutions. This enables Dürr's customers to optimize total cost of ownership and accelerate the decarbonization of automotive production.

By consolidating the paint technology business, Dürr also enhances its ability to form strategic partnerships with its customers, where the company seamlessly plans and implements integrated comprehensive solutions and supports the operation of paint shops with service offerings. With regards to the long-term transformation requirements for the automotive industry, customer-focused system expertise is an important competitive advantage for Dürr.

By merging the automotive business activities, order processing will become even more efficient which is crucial for business success in plant engineering, especially for large-scale projects. In the future, the company will be able to even more quickly respond to customer inquiries and systematically cover service requirements throughout the product life cycle, ultimately generating additional growth for the business.

Review of strategic options for the environmental technology business to enable further growth through targeted investments

The environmental technology division Clean Technology Systems, with sales of approximately €500 million, has developed into the world's leading supplier of

