Sustainability rating from EcoVadis: Dürr Group achieves Gold status
12/21/2022 | 04:47am EST
Bietigheim-Bissingen, December 21, 2022 - The Dürr Group has achieved Gold status in the EcoVadis sustainability rating for the first time, which places it among the top 3% of all companies rated. The recently published rating shows an increase in the overall score from 66 to 72 points. The reason for raising the rating were improvements in the areas of labor and human rights as well as sustainable procurement.
Since 2007, the EcoVadis rating agency has been assessing the sustainability performance of over 100,000 companies using a scale from 1 to 100 points. Gold status is awarded from 67 points, Platinum status from 75 points. The EcoVadis rating takes into account 21 criteria from the four areas of environ-ment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.
Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG: "Sustainability is a key component of our corporate strategy. With low-consumption and low-emission technologies, we help our customers reduce their environmental footprint. The Gold status in the EcoVadis rating is a great confirmation of our work in the sustainability area and an important signal towards the capital market, where the sustainability performance of companies has an increasing influence on investment decisions. At the same time, we also see the good rating result as a motivation for further improvements in the coming year, particularly in the area of environment."
The EcoVadis rating has an impact on the Dürr Group's financing costs, as the interest rates of several financing instruments with a total volume of €1.4 billion are linked to the rating. As a result, conducting business in an ecologically and socially responsible way also benefits the mechanical and plant engineering firm financially, for example through lower interest rates. With a Sustainable Finance Framework published in November, the Dürr Group has underlined its pioneering role in the field of sustainable financing. It provides the framework for future corporate financing guided by sustainability principles and specifies how sustainable financing instruments are to be used.
The Dürr Group is one of the world's leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitalization/Industry 4.0. Its products, systems and services enable highly efficient and resource-saving manufacturing processes in different industries. The Dürr Group supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical technology and woodworking industries. It generated sales of €3.54 billion in 2021. The company has almost 18,400 employees and 120 business locations in 33 countries. The Dürr Group operates in the market with the brands Dürr, Schenck and HOMAG and with five divisions:
Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops as well as final assembly, testing and filling technology for the automotive industry, assembly and test systems for medical devices
Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives
Clean Technology Systems: air pollution control, noise abatement systems and coating systems for battery electrodes
Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment and diagnostic technology
Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry
