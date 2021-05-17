DGAP-DD : Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.05.2021 / 08:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Dietmar Last name(s): Heinrich 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dürr Aktiengesellschaft b) LEI 5299003APZ54EDTSRO20 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005565204 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 32.98 EUR 49634.90 EUR 33.18 EUR 3152.10 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 32.9919 EUR 52787.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-13; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

