DGAP-DD : Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
17.05.2021 / 08:59
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Heinrich
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
5299003APZ54EDTSRO20
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005565204
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.98 EUR 49634.90 EUR
33.18 EUR 3152.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.9919 EUR 52787.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-13; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Carl-Benz-Str. 34
74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com
66985 17.05.2021
