  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
  News
  7. Summary
    DUE   DE0005565204

DÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/17 03:08:13 am
33.97 EUR   +0.21%
03:01aDGAP-DD  : Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
05/13DÜRR  : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/12DÜRR  : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english

05/17/2021 | 03:01am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
17.05.2021 / 08:59 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Dietmar 
 
 Last name(s):  Heinrich 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Dürr Aktiengesellschaft 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299003APZ54EDTSRO20 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005565204 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 32.98 EUR      49634.90 EUR 
 
 33.18 EUR      3152.10 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 32.9919 EUR   52787.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-13; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dürr Aktiengesellschaft 
              Carl-Benz-Str. 34 
              74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.durr-group.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

66985 17.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 3 631 M 4 405 M 4 405 M
Net income 2021 84,9 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 345 M 419 M 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 2 346 M 2 847 M 2 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 16 984
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart DÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 35,50 €
Last Close Price 33,90 €
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralf Werner Dieter Chairman-Management Board
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Gerhard Federer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Schwarz-Kocher Member-Supervisory Board
Anja Schuler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DÜRR AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT1.50%2 847
ATLAS COPCO AB24.20%72 730
FANUC CORPORATION-1.46%43 816
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION18.15%41 535
SANDVIK AB15.80%35 042
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.20.97%34 884