    DUSIT   TH0007A10Z06

DUSIT THANI

(DUSIT)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-06-13
11.70 THB   -2.50%
02:01aDusit Thani : Analyst Meeting & Site Visit
05/15Dusit Thani Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
05/12Dusit Thani : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 30/2023
Dusit Thani : Analyst Meeting & Site Visit

06/15/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Analyst Meeting

& Site Visit

15 June 2023

Disclaimer

The material contained in this document has been prepared by Dusit Thani Public Company Limited ("DUSIT") and may contain forward looking statements which includes but not limited to statements regarding our intent, belief, current expectation in respect of DUSIT's business, operation, market researches, results of operation and financial conditions, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices.

While due care has been used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, the assumptions of the information are subject to various risk and uncertainties which the actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner differently from the anticipation. And no assurance that the past performance is a reliable indication of future performance.

Therefore, the information regarding forward looking statements shall not be considered as recommendation or advice to investors or potential investors in relation to hold, purchase, or sell securities. In this respect, DUSIT reserves the right not to be responsible and expressly disclaims all liabilities for, damages of any kind arising out of use, reference to, or reliance on any information contained herein.

2

Agenda

Page

Dusit At A Glance

4

Business Update

9

Dusit Sustainability

28

Financials

33

Outlook & Guidance

37

Our Hotel Brands

39

Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort, Thailand

3

Dusit At A Glance

Welcome to the World of Dusit

Distinguished Asian hospitality group with Thai heritage.

70+

19*

Years in hospitality

Countries across 4

business

continents

300+

60+

Properties in key

Hotel management

strategic locations

projects in pipeline

11,800+

Keys in operations

* 18 Countries for hotel and villa management

Greece

Athens

Kenya

Nairobi

As of 31 March 2023

5

Disclaimer

Dusit Thani pcl published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
