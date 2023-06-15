Dusit Thani : Analyst Meeting & Site Visit

Disclaimer

The material contained in this document has been prepared by Dusit Thani Public Company Limited ("DUSIT") and may contain forward looking statements which includes but not limited to statements regarding our intent, belief, current expectation in respect of DUSIT's business, operation, market researches, results of operation and financial conditions, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices.

While due care has been used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, the assumptions of the information are subject to various risk and uncertainties which the actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner differently from the anticipation. And no assurance that the past performance is a reliable indication of future performance.

Therefore, the information regarding forward looking statements shall not be considered as recommendation or advice to investors or potential investors in relation to hold, purchase, or sell securities. In this respect, DUSIT reserves the right not to be responsible and expressly disclaims all liabilities for, damages of any kind arising out of use, reference to, or reliance on any information contained herein.