Dusit Thani : Financial Reporting Document

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Dusit Thani PLC Management Discussion and Analysis For 2Q22 and 1H22 Executive Summary The Company's core performance in 2Q22 and 1H22 improved YoY due to higher revenue from the recovery of hotel, education, and food business units. Excluding non-recurring items, the Company's core loss declined by 48.7% and 31.8%, respectively. In 1H22, global tourism business gradually recovered. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 remained but with less severity and low mortality rates. Many countries relaxed their travel measures which resulted in increased number of international tourists. In Thailand, lockdown measures were relaxed and the country fully reopened since June 1, 2022. As a result, the number of international tourist arrivals to Thailand in 1H22 significantly increased to 2 million from around 40,000 in 2H21. With gradual improvement of the COVID-19 situation, educational institutions resumed onsite activities and the international school catering business also resumed normal operations in 2Q22. In 2Q22, the Company reported total revenue of THB 1,048 million, an increase of 78.5% YoY driven by higher revenue from hotel, education, and food business units. However, other business revenue declined due to non-recurring items*. The recovery of core business resulted in improving EBITDA and lower net loss by THB 99 million and THB 118 million, respectively. Excluding non-recurring items, the Company's core performance improved YoY with core loss of THB 254 million and core EBITDA of THB 59 million compared to core loss of THB 495 million and core EBITDA of THB -194 million in 2Q21. Compared to 1Q22, the Company's hotel business continued its recovery thanks mainly to the hotel business in Thailand following the easing of global travel restrictions. Food business revenue improved QoQ since the international schools in Vietnam were back onsite. The Company also had a higher FX gain. However, total revenue decreased by 7.2% QoQ mainly from the absence of gain on sale of investment in associates of the property development business and lower revenue from the education business amid summer. As a result, EBITDA and net loss worsened by THB 153 million and THB 130 million QoQ, respectively. Excluding non-recurring items, the Company would have reported a higher core loss of THB 129 million compared to THB -125 million in 1Q21, and lower core EBITDA of THB -151 million compared to THB -210 million in 1Q21. In 1H22, the Company reported total revenue of THB 2,174 million, up by 14.5% YoY due to higher revenue from hotel, education, and food business units that have gradually recovered from COVID-19 despite lower revenue from property development business (gain on sale of investment) and lower other revenues (non-recurring items). EBITDA and net loss worsened by THB 239 million and THB 84 million, respectively, due to lower gain on measurement of other financial assets, lower gain on sale of investment in associates, higher staff cost, and higher hotel administrative expenses. Excluding non-recurring items, the Company's core performance improved YoY with a core loss of THB -379 million, a decrease of 31.8% YoY compared to THB -556 million YoY. Core EBITDA also improved by 254.0% YoY to THB 269 million from THB 76 million in 1H21. As for the business outlook in 2H22, the Company remains positive about the recovery of hotel business. Although the third quarter is the low season, the Company still expects the recovery of domestic hotel business to gradually improve due to increasing number of Thai tourists and international tourist arrivals to Thailand following the official reopening of the country in June and subsequent cancellation of the Thailand Pass in July. The number of international tourist arrivals to Thailand in July rose to 1.25 million, exceeding 1 million for the first month since the COVID-19outbreak in 2020, bringing the cumulative number in the first seven months of the year to 3.3 million. The Tourism Authority of Thailand targets 10 million international tourist arrivals to Thailand this year. Based on these assumptions, the Company maintains 2022 hotel business revenue forecast at around 75% of the hotel business revenue in 2019 (pre-COVID-19level) given that the epidemic situation will P a g e | 1 Dusit Thani PLC Management Discussion and Analysis For 2Q22 and 1H22 not worsen and there will be no protracted war between Russia and Ukraine. In 2H22, the Company plans to open more new Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide. The Company expects to see a better outlook for education business and food business in 2H22, as businesses recover in accordance with the improved COVID-19 situation. "The Food School," a new project under education business offering a variety of multi-cuisinetraining and business incubation all under one roof, plans to commence cooking classes by 4Q22 and to start food incubator leasing by 3Q22. In 2H22, the company will focus more on food business expansion in accordance with the Company's key strategy on balance, diversification, and expansion that not only builds growth but also balances both revenue and EBITDA for more recurring income to mitigate the impact of hotel business volatility. At the end of 2Q22, Dusit Foods Co., Ltd. which is the Company's subsidiary, invested 55% in Bonjour Bakery Asia Co., Ltd. and Baujour International Co Limited, which operates a bakery business and a franchise of "Bonjour" pastry shop with more than 50 branches in Thailand and China. This transaction accomplishes Dusit Foods's goal to expand to upstream business to facilitate product standardisation and cost optimisation for other businesses within DUSIT, including hotels and restaurants. In addition, this allows the Company to seize opportunities to provide OEM products for future B2B customers. For the property development business, both projects are still under construction. Dusit Central Park, a mixed-useJV project with Central Pattana PCL (CPN), plans to open the first phase in early 2024, starting with the hotel. Central Park Department Store and Central Park Offices Building are slated to open in 2024, with Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside following in mid-2025.Currently, Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside units have sold approximately 45% of the saleable areas. The Hampton Sriracha by Origin and Dusit, a condominium JV project with Origin Property PCL, is expected to be completed at the end of 2022. Currently, approximately 72% of the units have been sold. Financial resilience continued. In early August 2022, the Company successfully issued and offered the Subordinated Perpetual Debentures No. 1/2022 worth THB 1,500 million. This transaction helps strengthen the Company's capital structure and financial management flexibility. Unit: THB mn 2Q22 2Q21 Change 1H22 1H21 Change Hotel business 683 322 361 112.1% 1,317 759 558 73.5% Education business 88 56 32 57.1% 216 161 55 34.2% Food business 168 54 114 211.1% 309 213 96 45.1% Property development business 0 -9 9 100.0% 133 247 -114 -46.2% Others 109 164 -55 -33.5% 199 518 -319 -61.6% Total revenue 1,048 587 461 78.5% 2,174 1,898 276 14.5% EBITDA 54 -45 99 NM+ 261 500 -239 -47.8% EBIT -176 -281 105 37.4% -200 -75 -125 -166.7% Net profit (loss) attributable to parent -258 -376 118 31.4% -386 -302 -84 -27.8% EPS (THB) -0.30 -0.44 0.15 33.6% -0.46 -0.36 -0.10 -27.7% Non-recurring items -4 119 -123 NM- -7 254 -261 NM- Net profit (loss) attributable to parent -254 -495 241 48.7% -379 -556 177 31.8% excluding non-recurring items P a g e | 2 Dusit Thani PLC Management Discussion and Analysis For 2Q22 and 1H22 Unit: THB mn Hotel business Education business Food business Property development business Others Total revenue EBITDA EBIT Net profit (loss) attributable to parent EPS (THB) Non-recurring items Net profit (loss) attributable to parent excluding non-recurring items 2Q22 1Q22 Change 683 634 49 7.7% 88 128 -40 -31.3% 168 141 27 19.1% 0 133 -133 -100.0% 109 93 16 17.2% 1,048 1,129 -81 -7.2% 54 207 -153 -73.9% -176 -25 -151 -604.0% -258 -128 -130 -101.6% -0.30 -0.15 -0.15 -100.3% -4 -3 -1 -33.3% -254 -125 -129 -103.2% Remark: Non-recurring items 1Q22= Gain on measurement of other financial assets (THB 32 million), loss on sale of other financial assets (THB 33 million), and severance pay (THB 2 million) 2Q22 = Loss on measurement of other financial assets (THB -3 million) and severance pay (THB 2 million) 1H22 = Gain on measurement of other financial assets (THB 29 million), severance pay (THB 4 million), and loss on sale of other financial assets (THB 33 million) 2Q21 = Gain on measurement of other financial assets (THB 93 million), gain on sale of other long-term investment (THB 59 million), severance pay (THB 3 million), and tax income (THB 30 million) 1H21 = Gain on measurement of other financial assets (THB 371 million), gain on sale of other long-term investment (THB 59 million), impairment loss (THB 106 million), severance pay (THB 6 million), and tax income (THB 64 million) Major developments in 2Q22 Hotel Business During 2Q22, Elite Havens expanded its coverage in luxury villa rentals and management service by marketing additional villas in India. At the end of the quarter, the Company's property portfolio comprised 332 properties (47 hotels and resorts, and 285 villas) and 12,063 rooms. Food Business In June 2022, Dusit Foods Co., Ltd., a 99.99% Company subsidiary, invested 55% in Bonjour Bakery Asia Co., Ltd. and Baujour International Co Limited, which operates a French bakery business and the "Bonjour" pastry shop franchise with more than 50 branches in Thailand and China. This investment is in line with the Company's long-term strategy - Balance, Diversification, and Expansion. Property Development At the end of 2Q22, the Company exercised the call option to buy Vimarn Suriya Co., Ltd. shares from CPN. The Company's share in this JV company increased to 70% (from previous ultimate structure of 60%). This transaction was executed as per DUSIT's rights to exercise the call option as per the Shareholder Agreement signed in 2016. The Company recognises that the new Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel and Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside projects are good large-scale super luxury projects. With additional shares, DUSIT will be able to recognise more profits from these projects in the future. Financial Resilience In June 2022, the Company submitted the filing to the SEC to prepare for the issuance and offering of the Subordinated Perpetual Debentures No. 1/2022 worth not exceeding THB 1,500 million. This debenture is scheduled to be offered in early August 2022. The proceeds will be used to repay financial institution loans and/or for working capital. P a g e | 3 Dusit Thani PLC Management Discussion and Analysis For 2Q22 and 1H22 2Q22 and 1H22 Business Segment Performance Revenue breakdown EBITDA breakdown Unit: THB mn 2Q22 2Q21 Change 1Q22 Change 2Q22 2Q21 Change 1Q22 Change Hotel business 683 322 112.1% 634 7.7% 124 -15 NM+ 123 0.8% Education business 88 56 57.1% 128 -31.3% -10 -19 47.4% 36 NM- Food business 168 54 211.1% 141 19.1% -4 -37 89.2% -1 -300.0% Property development business 0 -9 100.0% 133 -100.0% -19 -22 13.6% 114 NM- Others 109 164 -33.5% 93 17.2% -37 48 NM- -65 43.1% Total revenue 1,048 587 78.5% 1,129 -7.2% 54 -45 NM+ 207 -73.9% In 2Q22, the Company reported total revenue of THB 1,048 million; an increase of THB 461 million or 78.5% YoY, of which 65.2%, 8.4%, 16.0% and 10.4% of total revenue came from Hotel Business, Education Business, Food Business, and Other Business, respectively. Revenue breakdown EBITDA breakdown Unit: THB mn 1H22 1H21 Change 1H22 1H21 Change Hotel business 1,317 759 558 73.5% 247 -6 253 NM+ Education business 216 161 55 34.2% 26 6 20 333.3% Food business 309 213 96 45.1% -5 -30 25 83.3% Property development business 133 247 -114 -46.2% 95 227 -132 -58.1% Others 199 518 -319 -61.6% -102 303 -405 NM- Total 2,174 1,898 276 14.5% 261 500 -239 -47.8% In 1H21, the Company reported total revenue of THB 2,174 million; an increase of THB 276 million or 14.5% YoY, of which 60.6%, 9.9%, 14.2%, 6.1% and 9.2% of total revenue came from Hotel Business, Education Business, Food Business, Property Development Business, and Other Business, respectively. Hotel Business Hotel Business generated revenue of THB 683 million in 2Q21, an increase of 112.1% YoY and 7.7% QoQ; and THB 1,317 million in 1H21, up by 73.5% YoY. The increase was mainly driven by the improving COVID-19 situation in Thailand. In 2Q21, a new wave of COVID-19 around April 2021 caused a surge in infections while the vaccination rate was low. The government had to impose several restriction measures, resulting in a decrease in the number of domestic and international travellers. Although COVID-19 has continued to spread until now, the negative impact on the Company's hotel business has been eased thanks to improving global vaccination rates (including in Thailand), the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, the cancellation of the Test & Go scheme for entry into Thailand for fully vaccinated tourists (1 May 2022), the full reopening of Thailand (1 June 2022), and the government tourism stimulus campaign. Overseas Hotel Business has also been continuously recovering, mainly in the Philippines, the Maldives, Egypt, and the Middle East. Owned Hotels 2Q22 2Q21 % Change 1Q22 % Change 1H22 1H21 % Change Occupancy % 57.6% 33.5% 71.9% 47.0% 22.5% 52.3% 32.9% 59.1% ADR (THB/night) 3,041 2,309 31.7% 3,899 -22.0% 3,424 2,777 23.3% RevPar (THB/night) 1,751 774 126.3% 1,833 -4.5% 1,792 914 96.2% Remark: For comparison purposes, the statistics do not include Dusit Thani Princess Chiang Mai. P a g e | 4 Dusit Thani PLC Management Discussion and Analysis For 2Q22 and 1H22 Owned Hotels Business generated revenue of THB 593 million in 2Q22, an increase of 119.6% YoY and 1.9% QoQ; and THB 1,175 million in 1H22, up by 80.8% YoY. This is detailed as follows: Revenue from Owned Hotels in Thailand in 2Q22 increased by 272.2% YoY. The increase was mainly driven by the increasing nationwide vaccination rate (including booster doses), the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, the cancellation of the Test & Go scheme on 1 May 2022, and the full reopening of Thailand effective 1 June 2022. The revenue of all owned hotels in Thailand improved, especially Dusit Thani Pattaya, Dusit Thani Hua Hin (the government urged people to avoid inter-province travel in 2Q21 due to the surge of COVID-19 cases), and Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket (mainly from participation in the 'Phuket Sandbox' programme for vaccinated travellers, with no quarantine requirements, since 1 July 2021). The revenue also improved by 26.7% QoQ due to less severity of the spread of Omicron variant, as well as the government's tourism stimulus campaign. In 1H21, revenue from owned hotels in Thailand improved by 218.8% YoY.

