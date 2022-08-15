Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Dusit Thani
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUSIT   TH0007A10Z06

DUSIT THANI

(DUSIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-14
11.10 THB    0.00%
08/15DUSIT THANI : Financial Reporting Document
PU
08/15DUSIT THANI : Financial Reporting Document
PU
08/15DUSIT THANI : Appointment of Chairman of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Audit Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dusit Thani : Financial Reporting Document

08/15/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dusit Thani Public Company Limited

and its Subsidiaries

Condensed interim financial statements

for three-month and six-month periods ended

30 June 2022

and

Independent auditor's review report

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated and separate statements of financial position of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, respectively, as at 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of income, comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and condensed notes ("interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of Review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Emphasis of Matter

I draw attention to note 3 to the interim financial information, during the year 2022, the Group has acquired businesses and is in the process of hiring an independent appraiser to determine the fair value of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed from the business acquisitions. As at the reporting date, the determination of the fair value and the allocation of the purchase price was determined provisionally and is subject to potential amendment. My conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

(Vipavan Pattavanvivek)

Certified Public Accountant

Registration No. 4795

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Bangkok

15 August 2022

2

Dusit Thani Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

Consolidated

Separate

financial statements

financial statements

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Assets

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousand Baht)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,295,883

1,210,326

107,295

160,633

Other current financial assets

5

144,146

197,346

-

-

Trade and other current receivables

4, 10

468,063

437,811

491,521

392,024

Inventories

97,569

64,645

8,218

8,082

Short-term loans to related parties

10

3,000

3,000

2,038,333

1,664,929

Short-term loans to other party

17,649

16,710

-

-

Other current assets

284,390

272,808

95,673

100,089

Non-current assets classified as held for sale

6

-

-

-

55,000

Total current assets

2,310,700

2,202,646

2,741,040

2,380,757

Non-current assets

Other non-current financial assets

5

37,171

610,255

-

-

Finance lease receivables

10

-

-

3,372,434

3,276,988

Investments in associates

7

1,632,562

1,631,367

1,660,753

1,668,103

Investments in subsidiaries

7

-

-

2,902,150

2,442,665

Investments in joint ventures

7

226,679

220,054

158,960

151,144

Long-term loans to related parties

10

332,094

291,947

1,061,258

916,944

Investment properties

1,151,992

1,151,992

1,040,000

1,040,000

Property, plant and equipment

8

6,563,550

5,785,319

860,371

894,628

Advance payment for construction

648,474

745,171

-

-

Right-of-use assets

9

8,975,545

9,071,420

1,551,120

1,614,958

Intangible assets other than goodwill

821,016

852,599

121,002

128,303

Goodwill

3

1,062,347

651,890

-

-

Deferred tax assets

242,017

161,125

-

-

Deposits

147,660

147,660

100,110

100,110

Withholding tax

80,008

80,008

25,505

25,505

Other non-current assets

174,511

180,642

12,767

12,767

Total non-current assets

22,095,626

21,581,449

12,866,430

12,272,115

Total assets

24,406,326

23,784,095

15,607,470

14,652,872

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

3

Dusit Thani Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

Consolidated

Separate

financial statements

financial statements

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Liabilities and equity

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousand Baht)

Current liabilities

Short-term loans from financial institutions

1,748,544

1,280,737

1,677,000

1,252,000

Short-term loans from related parties

10

-

-

1,311,000

1,360,000

Short-term loans from other party

26,285

10,290

-

-

Trade and other current payables

10

1,340,928

1,120,696

272,882

218,506

Current portion of payable for acquisition of business

17,732

47,030

-

-

Current portion of long-term loans

from financial institutions

1,257,194

1,315,419

1,087,045

1,081,545

Current portion of lease liabilities

10

259,336

252,413

57,633

61,671

Current portion of deferred rental revenue

10

25,433

25,433

-

-

Income tax payable

88,650

34,408

-

-

Other current liabilities

98,095

94,540

17,432

23,893

Total current liabilities

4,862,197

4,180,966

4,422,992

3,997,615

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans from financial institutions

1,488,482

1,366,409

1,284,002

1,175,202

Long-term loans from related parties

10

312,499

508,332

-

-

Long-term loans from other party

17,948

20,433

-

-

Debentures

1,985,090

1,979,090

1,985,090

1,979,090

Lease liabilities

10

7,593,740

7,517,377

3,625,796

3,555,889

Deferred rental revenue

10

455,029

457,241

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

298,187

330,949

200,437

200,675

Provisions for employee benefits

195,316

196,006

93,554

98,323

Deferred revenue

10

2,510,757

2,356,163

-

-

Customer's deposits

1,178,069

859,778

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

126,895

116,644

409

584

Total non-current liabilities

16,162,012

15,708,422

7,189,288

7,009,763

Total liabilities

21,024,209

19,889,388

11,612,280

11,007,378

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dusit Thani pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUSIT THANI
08/15DUSIT THANI : Financial Reporting Document
PU
08/15DUSIT THANI : Financial Reporting Document
PU
08/15DUSIT THANI : Appointment of Chairman of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Audit Com..
PU
08/15DUSIT THANI : Report on the Connected Transaction Regarding Services
PU
08/01DUSIT THANI PUBLIC : prepares for strong return of business in the new normal by offering ..
PU
07/27DUSIT THANI PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of Subordinated Perpetual Debentures No. 1/2022..
PU
07/19DUSIT THANI PUBLIC : The Notification of the resignation of a director
PU
07/19Dusit Thani Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Winid Silamongkol, Independ..
CI
06/29DUSIT THANI PUBLIC : Progress on the investment in Bonjour Bakery Asia Co., Ltd. and Baujo..
PU
06/27DUSIT THANI PUBLIC : International appoints newChief Operating Officer – Gilles Cret..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 698 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 -538 M -15,2 M -15,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 383 M 264 M 264 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart DUSIT THANI
Duration : Period :
Dusit Thani Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,10 THB
Average target price 18,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suphajee Suthumpun Director
Sukit Ngamsangapong Chief Financial Officer
Arsa Sarasin Chairman
Gilles Cretallaz Chief Operating Officer
La-ead Kovavisaruch Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUSIT THANI9.90%266
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED7.04%12 863
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.3.06%8 411
WHITBREAD PLC-10.65%6 547
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-24.39%6 533
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-20.71%6 420