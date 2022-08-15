Dusit Thani : Financial Reporting Document

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Board of Directors of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated and separate statements of financial position of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, respectively, as at 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of income, comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and condensed notes ("interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of Review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
Emphasis of Matter
I draw attention to note 3 to the interim financial information, during the year 2022, the Group has acquired businesses and is in the process of hiring an independent appraiser to determine the fair value of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed from the business acquisitions. As at the reporting date, the determination of the fair value and the allocation of the purchase price was determined provisionally and is subject to potential amendment. My conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
(Vipavan Pattavanvivek)
Certified Public Accountant
Registration No. 4795
KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.
Bangkok
15 August 2022
2
Dusit Thani Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
Consolidated
Separate
financial statements
financial statements
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Assets
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(in thousand Baht)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,295,883
1,210,326
107,295
160,633
Other current financial assets
5
144,146
197,346
-
-
Trade and other current receivables
4, 10
468,063
437,811
491,521
392,024
Inventories
97,569
64,645
8,218
8,082
Short-term loans to related parties
10
3,000
3,000
2,038,333
1,664,929
Short-term loans to other party
17,649
16,710
-
-
Other current assets
284,390
272,808
95,673
100,089
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
6
-
-
-
55,000
Total current assets
2,310,700
2,202,646
2,741,040
2,380,757
Non-current assets
Other non-current financial assets
5
37,171
610,255
-
-
Finance lease receivables
10
-
-
3,372,434
3,276,988
Investments in associates
7
1,632,562
1,631,367
1,660,753
1,668,103
Investments in subsidiaries
7
-
-
2,902,150
2,442,665
Investments in joint ventures
7
226,679
220,054
158,960
151,144
Long-term loans to related parties
10
332,094
291,947
1,061,258
916,944
Investment properties
1,151,992
1,151,992
1,040,000
1,040,000
Property, plant and equipment
8
6,563,550
5,785,319
860,371
894,628
Advance payment for construction
648,474
745,171
-
-
Right-of-use assets
9
8,975,545
9,071,420
1,551,120
1,614,958
Intangible assets other than goodwill
821,016
852,599
121,002
128,303
Goodwill
3
1,062,347
651,890
-
-
Deferred tax assets
242,017
161,125
-
-
Deposits
147,660
147,660
100,110
100,110
Withholding tax
80,008
80,008
25,505
25,505
Other non-current assets
174,511
180,642
12,767
12,767
Total non-current assets
22,095,626
21,581,449
12,866,430
12,272,115
Total assets
24,406,326
23,784,095
15,607,470
14,652,872
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
3
Dusit Thani Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
Consolidated
Separate
financial statements
financial statements
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Liabilities and equity
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(in thousand Baht)
Current liabilities
Short-term loans from financial institutions
1,748,544
1,280,737
1,677,000
1,252,000
Short-term loans from related parties
10
-
-
1,311,000
1,360,000
Short-term loans from other party
26,285
10,290
-
-
Trade and other current payables
10
1,340,928
1,120,696
272,882
218,506
Current portion of payable for acquisition of business
17,732
47,030
-
-
Current portion of long-term loans
from financial institutions
1,257,194
1,315,419
1,087,045
1,081,545
Current portion of lease liabilities
10
259,336
252,413
57,633
61,671
Current portion of deferred rental revenue
10
25,433
25,433
-
-
Income tax payable
88,650
34,408
-
-
Other current liabilities
98,095
94,540
17,432
23,893
Total current liabilities
4,862,197
4,180,966
4,422,992
3,997,615
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans from financial institutions
1,488,482
1,366,409
1,284,002
1,175,202
Long-term loans from related parties
10
312,499
508,332
-
-
Long-term loans from other party
17,948
20,433
-
-
Debentures
1,985,090
1,979,090
1,985,090
1,979,090
Lease liabilities
10
7,593,740
7,517,377
3,625,796
3,555,889
Deferred rental revenue
10
455,029
457,241
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
298,187
330,949
200,437
200,675
Provisions for employee benefits
195,316
196,006
93,554
98,323
Deferred revenue
10
2,510,757
2,356,163
-
-
Customer's deposits
1,178,069
859,778
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
126,895
116,644
409
584
Total non-current liabilities
16,162,012
15,708,422
7,189,288
7,009,763
Total liabilities
21,024,209
19,889,388
11,612,280
11,007,378
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.