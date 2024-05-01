Hot on the heels of opening 10 hotels last year, including

Bangkok 30 April 2024:Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, will showcase an impressive array of new destinations, an innovative sustainability initiative, the much-anticipated September reopening of its iconic flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, and its first hotel in Saudi Arabia - Dusit Princess Al Majma'ah, Riyadh - at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, held from 6 - 9 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Led by Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International, Dusit's team of corporate executives will present a comprehensive overview of Dusit Hotels and Resorts ' global portfolio and its commitment to uniquely delivering Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world. This legacy, pioneered 75 years ago this May by the company's founder Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui with the opening of her first Bangkok hotel, continues to define the Dusit experience today.

Beyond the company's rich history, attendees can expect to learn more about a diverse range of participating properties, including established favourites such as Dusit Thani Dubai, Dusit Doha Hotel, Dusit Thani LakeView Cairo, and Dusit Thani Maldives, alongside a curated selection of luxury villas from Elite Havens.

The spotlight will shine on last year's international openings, including the boutique Dusit Suites Athens, Greece, Dusit's first hotel in Europe; the lifestyle-oriented ASAI Kyoto Shijo and luxurious Dusit Thani Kyoto, Dusit's first properties in Japan; and the breathtaking Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikheland contemporary Dusit Princess Kathmandu, Dusit's first entries into Nepal.

Last year's openings in Dusit's home base of Thailand will also be showcased, including ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, the second property in the capital under Dusit's affordable lifestyle brand; the upscale dusitD2 Samyan Bangkok, the first dusitD2-branded hotel in the city; and Dusit Princess Phatthalung, a beautiful resort in southern Thailand, bringing Dusit's domestic property count to 18.

Alongside these recent additions, Dusit will also reveal more about its expected 2024 openings, including up to 10 new Dusit Hotels and Resorts across existing Dusit destinations such as China, the Maldives, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan, as well as new markets India, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

Slated for a Q4 2024 opening, the 150-key Dusit Princess Al Majma'ah, Riyadh, is poised to become a key player in Riyadh's hospitality scene, marking its arrival as the first internationally branded hotel in Al Majma-ah. Catering to business travellers, the hotel boasts a convenient location next to Majmaah University and a short drive from the burgeoning Sudair Industrial and Business City. King Khalid International Airport is also easily accessible, just a one-hour and 40-minute drive away.

Beyond its well-appointed rooms and suites, guests will find versatile meeting spaces accommodating up to 200, a range of dining options across two on-site food and beverage outlets, a fully equipped gym, and swimming pool access.

Other highlights being showcased include dusitD2 Feydhoo, an all-inclusive, family-friendly resort on a private Maldives island only five minutes by speedboat from Male airport (slated to open in Q4); Osaka Kansai Airport Hotel, the company's third hotel in Japan (Q3); and the highly anticipated return of the flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok, which will reopen on 27 September 2024.

Situated in the same prime location as the original property, which graced the Bangkok skyline from 1970 - 2019, this highly anticipated, reimagined version of Dusit's luxury flagship hotel sits at the heart of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use development also comprising ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and a 11,200 sq m Roof Park (all slated to open in 2025).

Designed to deliver a fresh take on its predecessor's esteemed heritage and once again stand as a beacon of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality for discerning travellers from all around the world, the newly built 257-key hotel offers ample space for guests, including elegant suites exquisitely crafted by internationally acclaimed Asian interior design firm André Fu Studio, starting at an impressive 50 sq m. A singular corridor floorplan ensures every room faces the green expanse of Lumpini Park, with guests enjoying uninterrupted scenic views through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows complemented by elegantly designed window seating.

The new version of the hotel also boasts a unique urban wellness concept, elevated dining experiences created in collaboration with renowned chefs, a stylish multi-level rooftop bar created in partnership with award-winning mixologists, and expansive banqueting and meeting facilities spanning over 5,000 sq m. This includes one of the largest grand ballrooms in Bangkok, boasting an impressive eight-metre-high ceiling and a panoramic view of Lumpini Park, and a diverse selection of meeting spaces for intimate gatherings and large-scale events. The hotel's new benchmarks in service, design, and overall guest experience will ripple across Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

Bookings for the new Dusit Thani Bangkok will be available from 1 May 2024 onwards on dusit.com, allowing early-bird bookers to be the first to experience the reimagined flagship when it opens its doors this September.

Dusit's team at ATM will also shed light on Dusit's innovative group-wide sustainability initiative, Tree of Life. Launched in 2023, this comprehensive programme aligns with the United Nations' Global Sustainable Development Goals and incorporates a holistic approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. It is designed to ensure that each Dusit property operates as sustainably as possible, with measurable key performance indicators to drive effective implementation.

"At Dusit Hotels and Resorts, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences while fostering a positive impact on the world around us," said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International. "Through our innovative offerings, unwavering dedication to sustainability, and commitment to Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, we aim to redefine travel for discerning guests globally. We are excited to share our vision with the industry at ATM 2024 and look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand."

Dusit's portfolio now includes 299 properties operating across 18 countries, including 56 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 243 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in September 2018. More than 60 properties are in the pipeline.

For further information, please visit Dusit Hotels and Resorts at ATM Dubai, stand HC1350, or www.dusit.com.