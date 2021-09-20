Dusit Thani Public : International signs to manage new deluxe hotel in Chuxiong, Yunnan Province, China

dusitD2 Chuxiong, Yunnan - the first

internationally branded hotel in the Chuxiong Yi

Autonomous Prefecture - is slated to open in 2Q 2023

Shanghai, 20 September 2021 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and proper-ty development companies, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has signed a hotel management agreement with Chuxiong Rongda Real Estate Development Company Lim-ited to operate dusitD2 Chuxiong, Yunnan, an upscale hotel in the heart of Chuxiong City, southwest China.

The first internationally branded hotel in the Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, the new prop-erty will comprise 275 well-appointed rooms, suites and villas in a prime location next to Guanyin Temple, which dates back to the Tang Dynasty. Chuxiong High-Speed Train Station is only 10 minutes away by car, providing quick and easy access to other destinations throughout Yunnan Province.

Designed to provide the utmost comfort, convenience, experience, and value, the hotel will uniquely blend Dusit's distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with local customs and tradi-tions to deliver highly memorable guest experiences for business and leisure travellers alike.

Hotel facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, and a spa offering wellness therapies, and various activities to promote physical and mental well-being. A range of meeting rooms featuring the latest audio-visual facilities will cater to the city's growing meetings business.

Alongside enjoying direct access to Guanyin Temple, guests will also be able to arrange visits to other local attractions, such as Yi Ren Gu Zhen (Ancient Town of the Yi People), where they can experience dancing and music by the Yi people, one of China's 55 ethnic minorities.

'We are honoured and delighted to have the opportunity to continue our sustainable expansion in China by bringing our unique brand of Thai-inspired, gracious hospitality to Chuxiong for the first time,' said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. 'dusitD2 Chuxiong, Yun-nan's prime location, modern facilities, and unique service offerings will ensure the hotel is ideal-ly positioned to enhance the city's hospitality landscape and provide an ideal base for relaxing, exploring, conducting business, and discovering the distinctive art and culture of the Yi people. Embracing the four new pillars of Dusit Graciousness - Service (personalised and gracious), Well-Being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa), Locality (uniquely linking guests with the local community), and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental) - we look forward to making the property a resounding success when it opens its doors in 2Q 2023.'

Mr Xiong Jie, General Manager of Chuxiong Rongda Real Estate Development Company Lim-ited, said, 'We are certain that by bringing Dusit's unparalleled brand of Thai-inspired gracious-ness to Chuxiong, dusitD2 Chuxiong, Yunnan will set a new benchmark for service quality and excellence in the local hospitality industry, and will ultimately raise the profile of the destination to the benefit of the community at large.'

Dusit International's portfolio now includes more than 300 properties operating under six brands across 17 countries. In China, the company currently operates 10 hotels and has more than 20 properties in the pipeline.