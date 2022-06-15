Log in
    DUSIT   TH0007A10Z06

DUSIT THANI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DUSIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-13
10.70 THB   -1.83%
03:23aDUSIT THANI PUBLIC : Q&A from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 29/2022 sent via postal mail
PU
05/31DUSIT THANI PUBLIC : expands and strengthens its food business portfolio with upstream investment in baking factory and franchise business in Thailand
PU
05/30DUSIT THANI PUBLIC : Investment in Bonjour Bakery Asia Co., Ltd. and Baujour International Co Limited
PU
Dusit Thani Public : Q&A from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 29/2022 sent via postal mail

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Questions / Answers

in relation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 29/2022

sent via postal mail

Khun Weerawat Prueksanubal, a shareholder, inquired as follows:

1. In the past, Dusit Thani PLC. had provided its shareholders with a complimentary room voucher for several consecutive years, but it was cancelled afterward. In view of the current situation and in the near future, there might probably be plenty of room availability at Dusit's group of hotels. Therefore, he proposed that the Company consider offering a special room rate for the shareholders to uplift the Company's revenue and reward the shareholders who have not been paid dividends for several years.

Answer:Currently, Dusit Thani PLC. provides a channel for its shareholders and those who are interested in joining as a member of Dusit Gold by signing up through our website at https://www.dusit.com/loyalty/th/with no expiry date. Such membership will be eligible for a discount on room rate, food, spa, and special occasion such as birthday. A shareholder will be offered benefits of being a member which have no difference from the room discount voucher they were granted in the past, but it is better in terms of having access to earn points to be upgraded to a higher membership tier and get more discounts based on their tier level of services usage. You can see the details of Dusit Gold membership application and benefits at our website at https://www.dusit.com/loyalty/th/member-benefits/

2. Some directors of Dusit Thani PLC. are over 70 and 80 years old, it would be appropriate or not for increasing workload to them.

Answer:The directors of Dusit Thani PLC. are qualified and possess their business expertise in various fields with long experiences, and broad vision which are beneficial to the Company. With their dedication of time serving as a director of Dusit Thani PLC., it is highly great honor to the Company. In addition, at present there is a number of directors who were appointed to replace those retired by rotation, and the average age of the newly appointed directors with versatile experiences is approximately 59 years.

Disclaimer

Dusit Thani pcl published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
