Dusit Thani Public : x Ananda announces "COCO Parc Managed by Hospitality Services," a unique condominium project set to offer a new standard of luxury living in Bangkok

11/22/2021 | 05:34am EST
Bangkok, Thailand, 22 November 2021 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hospi-tality companies, has entered a strategic partnership agreement with Ananda Development Pub-lic Company Limited to provide the best possible upscale hospitality services and property man-agement services for Ananda's new luxury residential project in Bangkok - COCO Parc Man-aged by Dusit Hospitality Services.

The first collaboration between a leading hotel chain and a leading condominium developer in Thailand, the project aims to set a new standard for luxury lifestyle services in Thailand's real estate industry.

Dusit International, a renowned hospitality company with over 70 years of experience, will col-laborate on the project through its 100% owned subsidiary, Dusit Hospitality Services Co., Ltd., which will provide onsite staff to deliver high-quality services to residents, including concierge and 24-hour security and maintenance.

Dusit's personalised on-demand services, such as laundry, catering, event planning, private par-ty arrangement, floral arrangement, and others, will also be available to residents.

Valued at over THB 4.6 billion, COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services will comprise 486 units in a prime location on Bangkok's Rama IV road, a high potential growth area featuring many large-scale projects from leading real estate developers, including Dusit Central Park, Samyan Mitrtown, One Bangkok, and The Parq with MedPark, a premium hospital.

COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services is slated to complete in September 2022, with the first condominium unit transferring in November 2022.

Disclaimer

Dusit Thani pcl published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 639 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
Net income 2020 -1 011 M -30,7 M -30,7 M
Net Debt 2020 12 002 M 365 M 365 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 284 M 253 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 7,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,0%
Income Statement Evolution
