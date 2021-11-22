Dusit Thani Public : x Ananda announces "COCO Parc Managed by Hospitality Services," a unique condominium project set to offer a new standard of luxury living in Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand, 22 November 2021 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hospi-tality companies, has entered a strategic partnership agreement with Ananda Development Pub-lic Company Limited to provide the best possible upscale hospitality services and property man-agement services for Ananda's new luxury residential project in Bangkok - COCO Parc Man-aged by Dusit Hospitality Services.
The first collaboration between a leading hotel chain and a leading condominium developer in Thailand, the project aims to set a new standard for luxury lifestyle services in Thailand's real estate industry.
Dusit International, a renowned hospitality company with over 70 years of experience, will col-laborate on the project through its 100% owned subsidiary, Dusit Hospitality Services Co., Ltd., which will provide onsite staff to deliver high-quality services to residents, including concierge and 24-hour security and maintenance.
Dusit's personalised on-demand services, such as laundry, catering, event planning, private par-ty arrangement, floral arrangement, and others, will also be available to residents.
Valued at over THB 4.6 billion, COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services will comprise 486 units in a prime location on Bangkok's Rama IV road, a high potential growth area featuring many large-scale projects from leading real estate developers, including Dusit Central Park, Samyan Mitrtown, One Bangkok, and The Parq with MedPark, a premium hospital.
COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services is slated to complete in September 2022, with the first condominium unit transferring in November 2022.
