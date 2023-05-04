Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dusk Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSK   AU0000109662

DUSK GROUP LIMITED

(DSK)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:54:50 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.530 AUD   -3.16%
03:48aIndian army steps in to quell violence in northeastern state of Manipur
RE
04/27Dusk Group Limited Announces the Appointment of Vlad Yakubson as Managing Director
CI
04/27Dusk Group Limited Appoints Vlad Yakubson as Chief Executive Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian army steps in to quell violence in northeastern state of Manipur

05/04/2023 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) - Soldiers of the Indian Army held flag marches and evacuated thousands of civilians amid a dawn-to-dusk curfew to quell violence between tribal and non-tribal groups in the remote northeastern state of Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

Violence initially broke out during a protest march on Tuesday by thousands of tribal people opposing a demand by a non-tribal group for the constitutionally defined status of a scheduled tribe.

Indian army sources said troops and the paramilitary Assam Rifles evacuated more than 7,500 people of different communities through Wednesday night and Thursday, sheltering them in the troops' camps and government premises.

"We are working on a war footing with army and paramilitary troopers deployed in strength to defuse any kind of communal clashes, protests, and blockades," a senior police officer, who sought anonymity, told Reuters from the state capital of Imphal.

Mobile internet services have been suspended for five days statewide, amid incidents of fighting among young men and volunteers of different communities, the state government said in a statement.

In a social media post, N. Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, which shares a border with Myanmar, pleaded with joined hands for people to maintain peace and harmony, adding that "precious life" had been lost in the clashes.

There was no official confirmation of deaths, however.

Tuesday's march in the Churachandpur district was called by a students' union, the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM), to protest against a demand by the majority, non-tribal Meitei community for the status of a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

"The situation is tense but we are trying to engage community leaders in a dialogue process," the district magistrate in the area, Sharath Chandra, told Reuters.

That would help bring the situation under control, in addition to security measures taken to deter violence, he added. The curfew will run for an indefinite period.

Television channels broadcast images of both tribals, who make up about 40% of the state's population of 3.6 million, and Meiteis burning tyres on roads and setting fire to some houses in parts of the state.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Zarir Hussain and Krishn Kaushik


© Reuters 2023
All news about DUSK GROUP LIMITED
03:48aIndian army steps in to quell violence in northeastern state of Manipur
RE
04/27Dusk Group Limited Announces the Appointment of Vlad Yakubson as Managing Director
CI
04/27Dusk Group Limited Appoints Vlad Yakubson as Chief Executive Officer
CI
04/23A journey across Sudan's capital Khartoum, a city transformed by war
RE
04/21Residents of Sudan's capital seek perilous escape as war shatters holiday
RE
04/20New fighting rattles Sudan's capital as residents try to flee
RE
04/20Kashmir's traditional Ramadan drummers wake neighbours up for pre-dawn meals
RE
04/19Rival factions defy ceasefire to bombard Sudan's capital, Japan eyes evacuation
RE
04/17Bombardments rock Sudan capital for third day, US calls for ceasefire
RE
02/23Dusk Group Limited Declares Dividend for the Period of Six Months Ended January 1, 2023..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 139 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
Net income 2023 13,3 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
Net Debt 2023 14,7 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,39x
Yield 2023 9,07%
Capitalization 98,4 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart DUSK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dusk Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUSK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,58 AUD
Average target price 2,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Thomas King Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kate Amanda Sundquist Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Francis Joyce Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David John Milroy MacLean Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracy Mellor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUSK GROUP LIMITED-10.23%66
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC12.62%58 236
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.20.87%23 799
THE CLOROX COMPANY25.14%21 710
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-6.38%11 439
BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.50%3 346
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer