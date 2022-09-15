Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dusk Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSK   AU0000109662

DUSK GROUP LIMITED

(DSK)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:52 2022-09-16 am EDT
1.985 AUD   -0.75%
09/15Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink
RE
09/01Dusk Group Limited Announces Franked Dividend for the Six Months Ended July 3, 2022, Payable on September 27, 2022
CI
09/01Dusk Group Limited Not to Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink

09/15/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
Tamils injured and displaced by Sri Lanka's decades-old civil war struggle more amidst current economic crisis

MULLAITIVU, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - Under a blazing sun, a 44-year-old Tamil labourer tended his rented patch of peanut field in Sri Lanka, striking his spade against the earth in a daily struggle to beat inflation that has put many necessities out of reach.

"I have more difficulties than a daily wage labourer," said Singaram Soosaiyamutthu, who moves around on the palms of his hands after an air strike in 2009 took both his legs and injured his left arm.

That was during the last stages of a 26-year civil war between the Sri Lankan government and a militant group, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Today's economic crisis is a second blow for Soosaiyamutthu's northern coastal district of Mullaitivu after the mostly Tamil population was ravaged by the war's final offensive.

Many residents work as daily labourers to get by, he said, but he cannot.

"If I go for daily wage labour, nobody will hire me, and it's also not possible for us to go and work like this, is it?" he asked.

He worked as a fisherman before the economic crisis, Sri Lanka's worst in seven decades, dried up fuel supplies, forcing him to turn instead to peanut farming to earn money.

"Even if we have to control our own hunger, we can't tell our children, 'Look kid, this is all there is to eat, now just go to bed,' can we?" he said.

His family is among 6.2 million Sri Lankans estimated to be food insecure by a U.N. agency, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), as food inflation hit an eye-watering 93.7% last month.

Sri Lanka's financial crisis is the result of economic mismanagement and the coronavirus pandemic, which destroyed its tourism sector, a key revenue earner.

For months the population of 22 million has struggled with power cuts, rampant inflation, a plummeting rupee and a shortage of foreign exchange reserves that made it difficult to pay for imports of food, fuel and medicine.

Mullaitivu is Sri Lanka's second poorest district, with 58% of households living in poverty, a Save the Children survey showed in June, and it has the largest number of those saying they lost all their income due to the crisis, about a quarter.

Nationwide, 31% of adult respondents said that, like Soosaiyamutthu, they cut back their food intake to feed their children.

"With this economic crisis, they are being pushed from bad to worse," said Soma Somanathan, the founder of a charity, Tears of Vanni, that helps people in the region.

"They are actually being pushed back to the stage where they were directly after the war," added Somanathan, who is based in Sydney.

Sri Lanka is extending a welfare effort that covers 4 million homes to include those hit hardest by the crisis, said Neil Hapuhinne, secretary of the social empowerment ministry, and plans direct monthly cash transfers to 600,000 more people.

"The most deserving will be identified and helped," Hapuhinne added, after 51.3 billion rupees ($146 million) was disbursed to 3.2 million households this year.

A loan of $200 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will also alleviate the food crisis, while the government has turned to the World Bank and U.N. agencies.

At dusk in Mullaitivu, Soosaiyamutthu dropped his spade at the end of the day. It will be two months before he can gauge the success of the peanut harvest.

"If prices went down, we wouldn't struggle this much," he said. "Now, even being 10% OK is a struggle. That's how expensive things are."   

(Reporting by Jeevan Ravindran; Additional reporting by Joseph Campbell and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By JEEVAN RAVINDRAN


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net income 2022 18,6 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net cash 2022 21,1 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,66x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 125 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart DUSK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dusk Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUSK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,00 AUD
Average target price 2,88 AUD
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter King Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kate Sundquist Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Joyce Non-Executive Chairman
Katherine Ostin Independent Non-Executive Director
David MacLean Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUSK GROUP LIMITED-37.30%84
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-24.35%18 835
THE CLOROX COMPANY-18.77%17 444
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK11.92%11 836
BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.86%4 421
LION CORPORATION6.31%3 253