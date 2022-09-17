Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink

MULLAITIVU, Sri Lanka, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Under a blazing
sun, a 44-year-old Tamil labourer tended his rented patch of
peanut field in Sri Lanka, striking his spade against the earth
in a daily struggle to beat inflation that has put many
necessities out of reach.
"I have more difficulties than a daily wage labourer," said
Singaram Soosaiyamutthu, who moves around on the palms of his
hands after an air strike in 2009 took both his legs and injured
his left arm.
That was during the last stages of a 26-year civil war
between the Sri Lankan government and a militant group, the
Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.
Today's economic crisis is a second blow for
Soosaiyamutthu's northern coastal district of Mullaitivu after
the mostly Tamil population was ravaged by the war's final
offensive.
Many residents work as daily labourers to get by, he said,
but he cannot.
"If I go for daily wage labour, nobody will hire me, and
it's also not possible for us to go and work like this, is it?"
he asked.
He worked as a fisherman before the economic crisis, Sri
Lanka's worst in seven decades, dried up fuel supplies, forcing
him to turn instead to peanut farming to earn money.
"Even if we have to control our own hunger, we can't tell
our children, 'Look kid, this is all there is to eat, now just
go to bed,' can we?" he said.
His family is among 6.2 million Sri Lankans estimated to be
food insecure by a United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organisation, as food inflation hit 93.7% last month.
Sri Lanka’s financial crisis is the result of economic
mismanagement and the coronavirus pandemic, which destroyed its
tourism sector, a key revenue earner.
For months the population of 22 million has struggled with
power cuts, rampant inflation, a plummeting rupee and a shortage
of foreign exchange reserves that made it difficult to pay for
imports of food, fuel and medicine.
Mullaitivu is Sri Lanka's second-poorest district, with 58%
of households living in poverty, a Save the Children survey
showed in June, and it has the largest number of those saying
they lost all their income due to the crisis, about a quarter.
Nationwide, 31% of adult respondents said that, like
Soosaiyamutthu, they cut back their food intake to feed their
children.
"With this economic crisis, they are being pushed from bad
to worse," said Soma Somanathan, the founder of a charity, Tears
of Vanni, that helps people in the region.
"They are actually being pushed back to the stage where they
were directly after the war," added Somanathan, who is based in
Sydney.
Sentheepan Kalachelvi, disabled by shelling after being
displaced during the final months of the war, said the adults in
her family sometimes went hungry to ensure the children enough
to eat and that she could only shower every other day due to
fuel shortages.
"Poor people are still being pushed down in society around
here," said the 38-year-old housewife, who has a prosthesis
replacing her left leg and the stump of a right arm.
Kalachelvi, widowed and unable to work because of her
disabilities, relies on her mother’s work as a day labourer and
gets 5,000 rupees ($14) a month from Tears of Vanni.
The U.N. refugee agency estimated in 2010 that the final
stages of the civil war had internally displaced around 300,000
Tamils like Kalachelvi from their homes.
Sri Lanka is extending a welfare effort that covers 4
million homes to include those hit hardest by the crisis, said
Neil Hapuhinne, secretary of the social empowerment ministry,
and plans direct monthly cash transfers to 600,000 more people.
"The most deserving will be identified and helped,"
Hapuhinne added, after 51.3 billion rupees ($146 million) was
disbursed to 3.2 million households this year.
A loan of $200 million from the Asian Development Bank will
also alleviate the food crisis, while the government has turned
to the World Bank and U.N. agencies.
At dusk in Mullaitivu, Soosaiyamutthu dropped his spade at
the end of the day. It will be two months before he can gauge
the success of the peanut harvest.
"If prices went down, we wouldn't struggle this much," he
said. "Now, even being 10% OK is a struggle. That's how
expensive things are."
(Reporting by Jeevan Ravindran; Additional reporting by Joseph
Campbell and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and William Mallard)