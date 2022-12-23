Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dusk Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSK   AU0000109662

DUSK GROUP LIMITED

(DSK)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-23 am EST
1.745 AUD   +1.45%
03:03aZimbabwe's night markets cushion crisis-weary citizens from inflation
RE
09/17Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink
RE
09/15Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zimbabwe's night markets cushion crisis-weary citizens from inflation

12/23/2022 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Clothes and shoes are displayed for sale at a roadside night market in central Harare

HARARE (Reuters) - As dusk descends on the dimly lit central business district of Zimbabwe's capital Harare, a steady stream of home-bound workers flows into a sea of informal traders hawking a mixture of basic foods, clothes and electronic devices.

The crowds of night-time street traders have expanded as the southern African country's economic crisis, marked by high inflation and unemployment, pushes people to earn extra cash or look for bargains to make their money go further.

Street trading is illegal in Zimbabwe and the traders hope by setting up under cover of darkness they can avoid being spotted by police.

Although Zimbabwe is a long way off the 500 billion percent hyperinflation reported by the International Monetary Fund in December 2008, the country still has the highest inflation in the world, measured at 255% in November.

The dire state of the economy is blamed on years of government mismanagement and corruption, made worse this year by the global food and energy shortages precipitated by the Ukraine crisis.

Father of two Byron Munangati, 27, takes his place among hordes of vendors who flock into Harare's city centre each night to target bargain-hunting commuters heading home from work.

"They come here because our merchandise is cheaper. I expect better sales during Christmas holidays, people have a propensity to spend on groceries and other things," Munangati said, handing a customer grimy U.S. dollar notes under the beam of a solar lamp he uses for lighting.

There are also traders who sell their wares in informal pop-up street markets during the day, but these are frequently raided and dispersed by police.

Tinotenda Taruberekera, a 21-year-old clothing vendor, says he makes more money selling at night than during the day. 

"In the afternoon, there are constant battles with police so selling at night helps," said Taruberekera.

Although Zimbabwe re-introduced its own currency after it was destroyed by hyperinflation, most of the street trade is in U.S. dollars.

The street traders often undercut prices in mainstream shops, which have costly overheads, and this can eat into the retailers' market share.

For college student Obert Chinganyama, street vendors offer bargains he cannot get in stores.

"I come to the streets because I can negotiate the price. These sneaker dealers are willing to reduce the price always," he said, walking away with a pair of trainers.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Editing by Nelson Banya, Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)

By Nyasha Chingono


© Reuters 2022
All news about DUSK GROUP LIMITED
03:03aZimbabwe's night markets cushion crisis-weary citizens from inflation
RE
09/17Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink
RE
09/15Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink
RE
09/01Dusk Group Limited Announces Franked Dividend for the Six Months Ended July 3, 2022, Pa..
CI
09/01Dusk Group Limited Not to Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
09/01Dusk Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 03, 2022
CI
08/22Feature-As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive
RE
08/21As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive
RE
07/20'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
RE
07/12Dior withdraws Valentino compensation demand over glitzy Rome show, source says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 135 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2023 13,5 M 9,01 M 9,01 M
Net cash 2023 21,4 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,02x
Yield 2023 9,36%
Capitalization 107 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart DUSK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dusk Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUSK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,72 AUD
Average target price 2,78 AUD
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter King Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kate Sundquist Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Joyce Non-Executive Chairman
Katherine Ostin Independent Non-Executive Director
David MacLean Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUSK GROUP LIMITED-46.08%71
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-10.15%49 051
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-20.16%19 958
THE CLOROX COMPANY-16.61%17 940
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK17.76%11 860
BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.49%4 089