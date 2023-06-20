Dutch Bros Appoints Tana Davila as Chief Marketing Officer

Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) (NYSE: BROS), one of the fastest-growing brands in the foodservice and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, announced Tana Davila as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 12, 2023.

Davila has worked in the food service industry for more than a decade and most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a leading QSR brand. Prior to that, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at P.F. Chang’s. She holds a BA in International Studies and German and an MBA, Brand Management from Emory University.

As Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros, Davila will report to President Christine Barone and serve as a member of the leadership team, overseeing brand and product marketing, creative and the Dutch Bros rewards program. Her extensive knowledge of the service industry, digital marketing, and managing marketing campaigns at scale will be crucial in Dutch Bros’ next phase of growth.

“Tana is an accomplished marketer and has proven talent for elevating the efforts of exciting, established brands,” said Christine Barone, president of Dutch Bros. “Her strategic skills and ability to create customer connections will be key as we continue toward our target of 4,000 shops in the next 10-15 years.”

Davila said, “I’m coming to Dutch Bros as an avid customer and fan of the brand. I’m looking forward to helping Dutch Bros navigate its next phase of growth by tapping into the brand magic, unique culture, and products that make it a standout in the industry.”

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 716 locations across 14 states as of March 31, 2023.

