Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dutch Bros Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BROS   US26701L1008

DUTCH BROS INC.

(BROS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
27.99 USD   -2.78%
09:01aDutch Bros Appoints Tana Davila as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
06/15Dutch Bros Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dutch Bros Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
06/14Piper Sandler Assumes Dutch Bros at Neutral With $30 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch Bros Appoints Tana Davila as Chief Marketing Officer

06/20/2023 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) (NYSE: BROS), one of the fastest-growing brands in the foodservice and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, announced Tana Davila as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 12, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620637908/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Davila has worked in the food service industry for more than a decade and most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a leading QSR brand. Prior to that, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at P.F. Chang’s. She holds a BA in International Studies and German and an MBA, Brand Management from Emory University.

As Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros, Davila will report to President Christine Barone and serve as a member of the leadership team, overseeing brand and product marketing, creative and the Dutch Bros rewards program. Her extensive knowledge of the service industry, digital marketing, and managing marketing campaigns at scale will be crucial in Dutch Bros’ next phase of growth.

“Tana is an accomplished marketer and has proven talent for elevating the efforts of exciting, established brands,” said Christine Barone, president of Dutch Bros. “Her strategic skills and ability to create customer connections will be key as we continue toward our target of 4,000 shops in the next 10-15 years.”

Davila said, “I’m coming to Dutch Bros as an avid customer and fan of the brand. I’m looking forward to helping Dutch Bros navigate its next phase of growth by tapping into the brand magic, unique culture, and products that make it a standout in the industry.”

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 716 locations across 14 states as of March 31, 2023.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DUTCH BROS INC.
09:01aDutch Bros Appoints Tana Davila as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
06/15Dutch Bros Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dutch Bros Inc. on Behalf ..
BU
06/14Piper Sandler Assumes Dutch Bros at Neutral With $30 Price Target
MT
05/30Dutch Bros Inc. to Participate in Four Spring Investor Conferences
BU
05/19Dutch Bros Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
05/10JPMorgan Downgrades Dutch Bros to Neutral From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $32 Fro..
MT
05/10TD Cowen Downgrades Dutch Bros to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
05/10CPI Awaited Amid Lower Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures in Wednesday Pre-Bell Acti..
MT
05/10Dutch Bros Posts Break-Even Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rises; Maintains 2023 Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUTCH BROS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 972 M - -
Net income 2023 -7,05 M - -
Net Debt 2023 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -332x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 626 M 1 626 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 14,1%
Chart DUTCH BROS INC.
Duration : Period :
Dutch Bros Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUTCH BROS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,99 $
Average target price 36,27 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan J. Ricci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine Barone President
Charles L. Jemley Chief Financial Officer
Travis Boersma Chief Executive Officer
Leigh Gower Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUTCH BROS INC.-0.71%1 626
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION11.45%214 429
STARBUCKS CORPORATION2.69%116 777
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.46.52%56 088
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.17%48 194
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.20%38 814
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer