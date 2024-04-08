A total solar eclipse is happening on April 8 and the next one won't happen in the U.S. again until 2044! Enjoying this epic phenomena wouldn't be complete without a Dutch Bros drink in hand. That's why we're giving you 50 app bonus points when you order a medium or large Eclipse Soda, Tea, Lemonade, Rebel energy drink or Frost on April 8! Check out the list below for some Eclipse drinks and others that perfectly pair with the event!

Eclipse Blended Rebel

Eclipse is a secret menu flavor that features a mix of peach and passion fruit flavors with blackberry and blue raspberry drizzle! Combined with our exclusive Rebel energy drink, this drink is the perfect blend of sweet and tart.

Starry Night Soda

Blue raspberry and blackberry syrup mixed with sparkling water is all you need. This caffeine-free drink is full of flavor and the ideal afternoon treat!

Eclipse Lemonade

Sip on the Eclipse Lemonade that's guaranteed to satisfy - a mix of our signature lemonade, peach and passion fruit flavors with blackberry and blue raspberry drizzle.

Aftershock Green Tea

Sit back and enjoy the blissfully refreshing flavors of strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and lime mixed in green tea! ✨

Iced Golden Eagle Chai

The Golden Eagle® Chai Tea is featured as a chai tea breve (half and half) with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce + caramel sauce drizzle. There's not much better than this!