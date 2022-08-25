Log in
    BROS   US26701L1008

DUTCH BROS INC.

(BROS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-08-25 pm EDT
40.80 USD   +1.79%
04:06pNIKE Executive Joins Dutch Bros Board of Directors
BU
08/17INSIDER SELL : Dutch Bros
MT
08/17INSIDER SELL : Dutch Bros
MT
NIKE Executive Joins Dutch Bros Board of Directors

08/25/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros”), one of the fastest-growing brands in the food service and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, has announced the appointment of Ann Miller to its Board of Directors, where she will serve on the Audit and Risk Committee. Inclusive of her appointment, the Board of Directors now consists of nine members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005632/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Miller currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), a multinational athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and services corporation. She had previously served for more than 15 years in various other roles at NIKE, most recently as Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer from November 2016 to February 2022. Miller is a practicing attorney and a member of the bar in New York, California, District of Columbia, and Oregon.

“Dutch Bros is committed to building a Board with best-in-class governance,” said Joth Ricci, President and CEO of Dutch Bros. “Ann’s extensive experience in advising public companies on business, securities, and corporate governance matters, as well as her commitment to culture, make her a valuable addition to our Board.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Oregon business leaders who understand the importance of meeting commitments to customers, communities and investors,” said Miller. “Dutch Bros is a company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time while scaling growth and keeping its unique culture. I’m excited to share my knowledge in business and governance to help guide Dutch Bros at a key point in its journey.”

Miller received a J.D. summa cum laude from University of Arizona College of Law and a B.A. in History from Smith College.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at more than 600 locations in 14 states as of June 30, 2022.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 725 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,96 M - -
Net Debt 2022 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4 565x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 149 M 2 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 11,7%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan J. Ricci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles L. Jemley Chief Financial Officer
Travis Boersma Executive Chairman
Leigh Gower Chief Technology Officer
Brian Maxwell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUTCH BROS INC.-21.27%2 149
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-2.69%191 919
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-26.43%98 734
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-6.01%45 621
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.96%39 902
YUM BRANDS-17.42%32 628