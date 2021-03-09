Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad : Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Bursa LINK

COMPANY INFORMATION SECTION Announcement Type New Announcement Amended Announcement Company Name DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD Stock Name DLADY Stock Code 3026 Board Main Market Submitting Secretarial Firm BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD

CONTACT DETAIL Contact Person Designation Contact No Email Address BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD 9 017-3429198 Elaine.Chen@boardroomlimited .com KATINA NURANI BINTI ABD RAHIM Secretary 03-7953-2608 katinanurani.abdrahim@frieslan dcampina.com YAP YAUN VOON Others 03-7890-4807 yaunvoon.yap@boardroomlimite d.com

MAIN Shareholders Corporation Salutation Shareholder Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD NRIC/Passport/Company No EPF ACT 1991 Nationality/Country of Incorporation Malaysia Address 1 Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP Address 2 Jalan Raja Laut Address 3 City Kuala Lumpur Postcode 50350 Country Malaysia State Wilayah Persekutuan Description (Class) Ordinary Shares Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition Nature of interest Direct Interest Total no of securities after change Total no of securities after change 7,002,000 Direct (units) 7,002,000 Indirect/deemed Interest (units) Direct (%) 10.941 Indirect/deemed Interest (%) Date of Notice 05 Mar 2021

/2021 Bursa LINK Date notice received by Listed Issuer 09 Mar 2021 Remarks Total Shareholding after the change is as follow:-Direct Interest ------------------------------ CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD - 7,002,000 ORDINARY SHARES (10.941%) DETAILS OF CHANGES No Date of change Name of registered holder Address of registered holder No of securities Type of transaction Description of "Others" Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 1 04 Mar 2021 CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD Level 42 Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur 4,300 Acquired Direct Interest

