Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad : Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Bursa LINK
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016 (v6)
Reference No. CS2-09032021-00033
RELEASED
Created by BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD 9 on 09 Mar 2021 at 1:49:41 PM
Submitted by BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN
BHD 9 on 09 Mar 2021 at 5:10:58 PM
|
COMPANY INFORMATION SECTION
|
Announcement Type
|
New Announcement Amended Announcement
|
Company Name
|
DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
DLADY
|
Stock Code
|
3026
|
Board
|
Main Market
|
Submitting Secretarial Firm
|
BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD
|
CONTACT DETAIL
|
Contact Person
|
Designation
|
Contact No
|
Email Address
|
BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD 9
|
017-3429198
|
Elaine.Chen@boardroomlimited .com
|
KATINA NURANI BINTI ABD RAHIM
|
Secretary
|
03-7953-2608
|
katinanurani.abdrahim@frieslan dcampina.com
|
YAP YAUN VOON
|
Others
|
03-7890-4807
|
yaunvoon.yap@boardroomlimite d.com
|
MAIN
|
Shareholders
|
Corporation
|
Salutation
|
Shareholder Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
NRIC/Passport/Company No
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of Incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Address 1
|
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
|
Address 2
|
Jalan Raja Laut
|
Address 3
|
City
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Postcode
|
50350
|
Country
|
Malaysia
|
State
|
Wilayah Persekutuan
|
Description (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquisition
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Total no of securities after change
|
Total no of securities after change
|
7,002,000
|
Direct (units)
|
7,002,000
|
Indirect/deemed Interest (units)
|
Direct (%)
|
10.941
|
Indirect/deemed Interest (%)
|
Date of Notice
|
05 Mar 2021
|
/2021
|
Bursa LINK
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
09 Mar 2021
|
Remarks
|
Total Shareholding after the change is as follow:-Direct Interest ------------------------------
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD -
7,002,000 ORDINARY SHARES (10.941%)
|
DETAILS OF CHANGES
|
No
|
Date of change
|
Name of registered holder
|
Address of registered holder
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Description of "Others" Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
04 Mar 2021
|
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Level 42 Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
4,300
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
Copyright © 2015 Bursa Malaysia Berhad 12.2.3.2. All rights reserved.
Terms & Conditions of Use, Disclaimer and Linking Policy
Disclaimer
Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:52:05 UTC.