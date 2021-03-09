Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad    DLADY   MYL3026OO001

DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD

(DLADY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad : Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder

03/09/2021 | 11:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bursa LINK

Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016 (v6)

Reference No. CS2-09032021-00033

RELEASED

Created by BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD 9 on 09 Mar 2021 at 1:49:41 PM

Submitted by BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN

BHD 9 on 09 Mar 2021 at 5:10:58 PM

COMPANY INFORMATION SECTION

Announcement Type

New Announcement Amended Announcement

Company Name

DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Stock Name

DLADY

Stock Code

3026

Board

Main Market

Submitting Secretarial Firm

BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD

CONTACT DETAIL

Contact Person

Designation

Contact No

Email Address

BOARDROOM CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD 9

017-3429198

Elaine.Chen@boardroomlimited .com

KATINA NURANI BINTI ABD RAHIM

Secretary

03-7953-2608

katinanurani.abdrahim@frieslan dcampina.com

YAP YAUN VOON

Others

03-7890-4807

yaunvoon.yap@boardroomlimite d.com

MAIN

Shareholders

Corporation

Salutation

Shareholder Name

EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

NRIC/Passport/Company No

EPF ACT 1991

Nationality/Country of Incorporation

Malaysia

Address 1

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP

Address 2

Jalan Raja Laut

Address 3

City

Kuala Lumpur

Postcode

50350

Country

Malaysia

State

Wilayah Persekutuan

Description (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred

Acquisition

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Total no of securities after change

Total no of securities after change

7,002,000

Direct (units)

7,002,000

Indirect/deemed Interest (units)

Direct (%)

10.941

Indirect/deemed Interest (%)

Date of Notice

05 Mar 2021

/2021

Bursa LINK

Date notice received by Listed Issuer

09 Mar 2021

Remarks

Total Shareholding after the change is as follow:-Direct Interest ------------------------------

CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD -

7,002,000 ORDINARY SHARES (10.941%)

DETAILS OF CHANGES

No

Date of change

Name of registered holder

Address of registered holder

No of securities

Type of transaction

Description of "Others" Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

04 Mar 2021

CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Level 42 Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur

4,300

Acquired

Direct Interest

Copyright © 2015 Bursa Malaysia Berhad 12.2.3.2. All rights reserved.

Terms & Conditions of Use, Disclaimer and Linking Policy

Disclaimer

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 04:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD
03/09DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD  : Change in the Interest of Substantial Share..
PU
03/04DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES  : Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder
PU
03/02DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES  : Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder
PU
02/25DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES  : Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder
PU
02/23DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES  : Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder
PU
02/19DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES  : Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder
PU
2020DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES  : Others
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 063 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2020 71,4 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 2 225 M 542 M 539 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,53 MYR
Last Close Price 34,76 MYR
Spread / Highest target -0,60%
Spread / Average Target -0,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tarang Gupta Managing Director & Executive Director
Jurian Duijvestijn Finance Director
Zainal Abidin bin Putih Chairman
Sander Janmaat Operations Director
Chooi Lee Saw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUTCH LADY MILK INDUSTRIES BERHAD-7.31%542
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.47%37 093
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED5.18%21 776
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-14.74%20 072
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-7.63%9 197
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED6.60%9 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ