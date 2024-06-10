ABOUT

At Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (DLMI), we strive to fulfil

our purpose of Nourishing Our Planet and People in Every

Stage of Life. All our efforts are focused on channeling the right combination of resources to deliver quality, affordable and healthy nutrition to the people of Malaysia. In Nourishing Our Nation, we are positively contributing to the wellbeing of Malaysians, making them stronger to overcome the triple burden of malnutrition. In the long-term, we aim to create a positive impact on our Planet and People via our business model, strategy and purpose.

INTEGRATED THINKING

In setting the right context for our stakeholders on our performance, we strive to promote a better understanding of the interactions and inter-relationships between various aspects of business and performance. From economic and political landscape to extraneous factors such as climate change, malnutrition, and aging population; from international affairs and foreign exchange fluctuations to local market dynamics; from diversity of people to fight for talent and succession planning; from learning and development to growth; from near-term returns to long-term resilience - there is merit in analysing the interdependencies among these and factors that could potentially have financial and non-financial implications.

The insights therefrom help us identify and focus on our material matters. The material matters included and discussed in this Integrated Report are determined based on our stakeholders' expectations, real and potential risks associated with both internal and external factors of our business, and most importantly, the strategic direction set by the Board of Directors in fulfilling our purpose.