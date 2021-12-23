Log in
Duxton Broadacre Farms : Application for quotation of securities - DBF

12/23/2021
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DUXTON BROADACRE FARMS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DBF

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

30,892

24/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DUXTON BROADACRE FARMS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

129249243

1.3

ASX issuer code

DBF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issue of shares to Directors in lieu of Director Fees as approved by Shareholders at the Company's AGM held 26 November 2021.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

DBF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

24/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

30,892

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of Shares to Directors in lieu of Directors Fees as approved by Shareholders at the Company's AGM held 26 November 2021.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Issue of Shares to Directors in lieu of Directors Fees as approved by Shareholders at the Company's AGM held 26 November 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

DBF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

43,459,906

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duxton Broadacre Farms Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
