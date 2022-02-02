Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02 06:02:27 pm
1.5 AUD   --.--%
05:59pDUXTON WATER : Update - Notification of buy-back - D2O
PU
01/30DUXTON WATER : Update - Notification of buy-back - D2O
PU
01/26DUXTON WATER : Update - Notification of buy-back - D2O
PU
Duxton Water : Update - Notification of buy-back - D2O

02/02/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

DUXTON WATER LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

3/2/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

D2O : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

211,244

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

3,513

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DUXTON WATER LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

611976517

1.3

ASX issuer code

D2O

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

13/10/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

1/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

3/2/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

D2O : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

119,840,047

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

11,959,757

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Shaw and Partners Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

13/10/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

12/10/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Duxton Water Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 39,6 M 28,2 M 39,6 M
Net income 2020 8,70 M 6,20 M 8,70 M
Net Debt 2020 109 M 77,3 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 180 M 128 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
EV / Sales 2020 6,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart DUXTON WATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Duxton Water Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUXTON WATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edouard Fernen Peter Chairman
Dirk Erich Wiedmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Dennis Ray Mutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Vivienne Brand Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen M. Duerden Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUXTON WATER LIMITED-1.96%126
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-6.40%1 914
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-10.88%72