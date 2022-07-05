DVS TECHNOLOGY AG: Changes in the Management Board of DVS TECHNOLOGY AG 07/05/2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DVS TECHNOLOGY AG / Key word(s): Personnel

05-Jul-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





WKN: 553860. ISIN: DE0005538607

Change in the Management Board of DVS TECHNOLOGY AG

The Chief Financial Officer of DVS TECHNOLOGY AG, Mr. Stefan Menz LL.M., CVA, will succeed Dr. Sven G. Rothenberger as Chairman and CEO of a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung effective September 1st, 2022. The mandate as a member of the Management Board of DVS TECHNOLOGY AG ends on August 31, 2022.

Based in Frankfurt am Main, a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung was established in 1890 as a stock corporation. Since July 2008 the company has been trading as a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung and is listed on the stock exchange under WKN: 722800. ISIN: DE 0007228009. The object of the company is the activity as a project developer and property developer, as well as the acquisition, management and holding as well as the sale of property assets in Germany and abroad commercial real estate.

a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung, like DVS TECHNOLOGY AG, is an affiliated company and sub-group of the ROTHENBERGER 4xS Vermögensverwaltung GmbH Group, Frankfurt am Main.

The Supervisory Board and Management Board would like to thank Mr. Menz for many years of successful Leadership. As CFO, Mr. Menz managed the successful development and internationalization of the DVS TECHNOLOGY GROUP and led the group through challenging times. Since 2020, as CFO, Mr. Menz has successfully guided the group through crises and global trouble spots triggered by the shift in the automotive industry to e-mobility, COVID-19, the semiconductor crisis, and the Ukraine war, laying the foundation for the resilience and future success of the DVS TECHNOLOGY GROUP. Mr. Menz will continue to be available to the DVS TECHNOLOGY GROUP with his expertise. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board wish Mr. Menz all the best for the future and every success as CEO at a.a.a. aktiengesellschaft allgemeine anlageverwaltung.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board of DVS TECHNOLOGY AG appointed Mr. Uwe Rohfleisch as a new member of the Management Board effective August 1, 2022. Mr. Uwe Rohfleisch takes over from Mr. Stefan Menz LL.M., CVA from September 1st, 2022. Until then, Mr. Uwe Rohfleisch, as Co-CFO, will be introduced to his future function as CFO by Mr. Menz. The Executive Board of DVS TECHNOLOGY AG, together with Dr. Christoph Müller-Mederer (CEO) and Dipl.-Ing. Mario Preis (CTDO) again consists of three members.

The Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Uwe Rohfleisch every success in his future work.

Contact DVS TECHNOLOGY AG:

Anna Pfilips

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6074 30 40 6 - 32

E-Mail: anna.pfilips@dvs-technology.com

Issuer:

DVS TECHNOLOGY AG

Johannes-Gutenberg-Straße 1 l 63128 Dietzenbach l Germany

