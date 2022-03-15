Log in
    DW8   AU000000DW82

DW8 LIMITED

(DW8)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 01:10:17 am
0.031 AUD   -3.13%
06:38pDW8 : March 2022 Update Investor Presentation
PU
02/28DW8 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/31DW8 Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
DW8 : March 2022 Update Investor Presentation

03/15/2022 | 06:38pm EDT
ABN 59 086 435 136

16 March 2022

ASX Announcement

DW8 March 2022 Update - Project One Synergies

Investor Presentation

DW8 Limited (DW8: ASX), or the "Company", is an integrated marketplace, payment & fulfilment platform

operating under 'Kaddy' that provides beverage suppliers an end-to-end supply chain solution which

allows them to connect with buyers, simplify operations, streamline payments and deliver a superior fulfilment experience.

The Company is pleased to share an investor presentation, March 2022 Update - Project One Synergies, and welcomes investors to participate in its Investor Conference call today at 12:30 pm AEDT.

For further details about the call see ASX announcementdated 15 March 2022.

Shareholder offer

DW8 invites shareholders to take advantage of a special offer that we are making to members of INSIDER - an invitation only 'staff drinks' program for the beverage and hospitality industry. Details of the offer can be found within the attached Investor Presentation on slide 20.

END

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

Dean Taylor

For more information about DW8:

Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.dw8.com.au

P: (02) 8363 3351

Blog: www.digitalwine.ventures/insights

E: dean.taylor@digitalwine.ventures

Media: https://winedepot.com/media-coverage/

personalFor

DW8 Limited (ASX: DW8)

DW8 is an Australian publicly listed technology company that operates Kaddy, an integrated marketplace, payment & fulfilment platform that provides beverage suppliers an end-to-end supply chain solution that allows them to connect with buyers, simplify operations, streamline payments and deliver a superior delivery experience.

Our unique and innovative technology platform is central to our success and enabled Kaddy to establish itself as Australia's leading beverage marketplace and drive the digital transformation of the local beverage industry.

Kaddy Marketplace is a one-stop shop for wholesale beverages discovery, ordering, invoicing and payments. Buyers have access to a broader range of products, a streamlined ordering and invoicing process, and flexible payment options. Suppliers can also connect with a diverse range of venues and retailers, creating opportunities to simplify back-office functions, increase sales opportunities,

distribution and reach while improving cash flow.

Kaddy Fulfilment offers the beverages industry a suite of specialised fulfilment solutions, including warehousing, inventory management and nationwide delivery services. With a dedicated fleet servicing major capitals across Australia, it provides suppliers with a fast, efficient and reliable delivery solution.

Kaddy Community is a social networking platform designed to provide like-minded beverage industry professionals access to a forum to share their news, reviews, views, insights and latest

announcements.

Kaddy plans to solidify its presence in Australasia before expanding the platform into other key markets such as the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Kaddy generates revenue via:

  • Marketplace fees (% of the GMV / transaction value)
  • Fulfilment fees (storage, picking, packing, handling & freight)
  • Subscriptions (charged per user accessing the platform)

personalForward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning DW8 Limited's planned operations and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although DW8 Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will

be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

An integrated trading, payment & fulﬁlment platform connecting beverage suppliers and buyers

only

Project One Update

use

Investor Presentation, 16 March 2022

ASX: DW8

nal

1

Agenda

nal use only

1

2

3

4

5

Project One - bringing all operations under a single brand 'Kaddy'

Cost savings & revenue opportunities

Impact on cash ﬂows

Outlook

Summary

2

Project One

onlyuse

Bringing all operations under a

single brand 'Kaddy'

nal

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Digital Wine Ventures Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
