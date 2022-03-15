DW8 : March 2022 Update Investor Presentation

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

DW8 invites shareholders to take advantage of a special offer that we are making to members of INSIDER - n invitation only 'staff drinks' program for the beverage and hospitality industry. Details of the offer can be found within the attached Investor Presentation on slide 20.

For further details about the call see ASX announcement dated 15 March 2022.

The Company is pleased to share an investor presentation, March 2022 Update - Project One Synergies, and welcomes investors to participate in its Investor Conference call today at 12:30 pm AEDT.

onlyDW8 is an Australian publicly listed technology company that operates Kaddy, an integrated marketplace, payment & fulfilment platform that provides beverage suppliers an end-to-end supply chain solution that allows them to connect with buyers, simplify operations, streamline payments and deliver a superior delivery experience.

Our unique and innovative technology platform is central to our success and enabled Kaddy to establish itself as Australia's leading beverage marketplace and drive the digital transformation of the local beverage industry.

Kaddy Marketplace is a one-stop shop for wholesale beverages discovery, ordering, invoicing and usepayments. Buyers have access to a broader range of products, a streamlined ordering and invoicing process, and flexible payment options. Suppliers can also connect with a diverse range of venues and retailers, creating opportunities to simplify back-office functions, increase sales opportunities,

di tribution and reach while improving cash flow.

Kaddy Fulfilment offers the beverages industry a suite of specialised fulfilment solutions, including warehousing, inventory management and nationwide delivery services. With a dedicated fleet servicing major capitals across Australia, it provides suppliers with a fast, efficient and reliable delivery solution.

Kaddy Community is a social networking platform designed to provide like-minded beverage industry professionals access to a forum to share their news, reviews, views, insights and latest

nnouncements.

Kaddy plans to solidify its presence in Australasia before expanding the platform into other key markets such as the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Kaddy generates revenue via:

Marketplace fees (% of the GMV / transaction value)

Fulfilment fees (storage, picking, packing, handling & freight)

Subscriptions (charged per user accessing the platform)

personalForward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-lookingstatements.Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning DW8 Limited's planned operations and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", For"intend", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although DW8 Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will

be consistent with these forward-looking statements.