Dwarikesh Sugar Industries : Price movement

March 11, 2022
Sub: Clarification on price movement
Dear Sir,
This is with reference to your emails dated March 10, 2022 vide reference no. L/SURV/ONL/PV/RS/ 2021- 2022/2074 and NSE letter reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11670, we wish to inform you that, there is no such price sensitive information in a Company which has not been disclosed to the Stock exchange & this fluctuation is purely market driven.
Further we would like to inform you that our company has given timely disclosures of all material events as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and we assure you to give timely disclosure of material events, if any, in future.
Kindly take note of the same and acknowledge the receipt.
