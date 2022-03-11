Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532610   INE366A01041

DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(532610)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries : Price movement

03/11/2022 | 12:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Corp. off.; 511, Maker Chambers V, 221, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021. Tel.: 2283 2486, 2204 2945, Fax : 2204 7288

E Mail : dsilbom@dwarikesh.com Website : www.dwarikesh.com, CIN : L15421UP1993PLC018642

REF: DSIL/2021-22/430

March 11, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza"

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051

Fax: 22723 2082 /3132

Scrip Code - 532610

Scrip Code - DWARKESH

Sub: Clarification on price movement

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to your emails dated March 10, 2022 vide reference no. L/SURV/ONL/PV/RS/ 2021- 2022/2074 and NSE letter reference no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11670, we wish to inform you that, there is no such price sensitive information in a Company which has not been disclosed to the Stock exchange & this fluctuation is purely market driven.

Further we would like to inform you that our company has given timely disclosures of all material events as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and we assure you to give timely disclosure of material events, if any, in future.

Kindly take note of the same and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

BALKISHAN JAWARILAL MAHESHWARI

Digitally signed by BALKISHAN JAWARILAL MAHESHWARI Date: 2022.03.11 10:07:36 +05'30'

B. J. Maheshwari

Managing Director & CS cum CCO

DIN: 00002075

Regd. Office & factory : Dwarikesh Nagar - 246 762, Dist. Bijnor, (U.P.) * Tel.: 01343 - 267057-64 *Fax : 01343 - 267065

Disclaimer

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 05:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED
12:06aDWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES : Price movement
PU
03/04Indian sugar exports and output could hit record high, says trade body
RE
02/01TRANSCRIPT : Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2022
CI
02/01DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
01/31Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
01/11Indian sugar exports slow as global prices correct, rupee firms
RE
01/03India's Oct-Dec sugar output rises 4.3% y/y -trade body
RE
2021ICRA Maintains A+ Rating on Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' Bank Facilities; Improves Outlo..
MT
2021TRANSCRIPT : Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2021
CI
2021DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES : Records Jump in Q2 Net Profit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 706 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 1 661 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2022 3 424 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 22 351 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 118,70 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balkishan Jawarilal Maheshwari Co-MD, Secretary & Executive Director
Vijay Sitaram Banka Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Kumar Goel Chief Financial Officer
Gautam Radheshyam Morarka Executive Chairman
Salil Swaroop Arya Group Compliance Officer & VP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DWARIKESH SUGAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED66.25%301
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.26.95%3 134
SÜDZUCKER AG-18.49%2 442
COSUMAR SA-9.96%2 370
ADECOAGRO S.A.39.97%1 211
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED22.32%1 191